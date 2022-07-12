ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake getting region's first Crumbl Cookies

Cover picture for the articleThe Crumbl Cookie phenomenon is coming to Moses Lake, where the company plans to open its 15th...

ncwlife.com

Rotary Park splash pad closed for repairs

Just in time for the summer’s first extended heat wave, the splash pad at Wenatchee’s Rotary Park has been shut down for repairs. The city of Wenatchee says replacement parts had to be ordered, so when it will reopen is not clear. The city suggests using the park...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee

Chelan and Douglas County firefighters responded to two fires on the morning of June 13, during the most volatile wildfire conditions. At 6:30 a.m., the first fire was a 10-by-10 foot brush fire, burning near the George Sellar Bridge off the SR-28 ramp in East Wenatchee and moving towards the neighboring Fred Meyer.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

3 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — The health district on Thursday confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in Grant County. Grant County is now at 264 confirmed virus deaths, with two additional deaths pending death certificate review. The three recent deaths occurred in June and July and included two men and one woman,...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News July 13th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. And now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two semis collided on Highway 26 south of Vantage yesterday morning, rupturing a fuel tank on one and spilling about 100 gallons of diesel fuel. The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized Monday afternoon when a pickup crashed into the back of a Link bus in Wenatchee and Chelan County will soon have a new set of flood basins to control runoff in Number One Canyon.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Drowns in Wenatchee River Tuesday Amid Several Incidents

A 46-year-old woman is dead after drowning in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the Tacoma native had been inner tubing with a group but fell out of her tube near Barn Beach just before 5:00 pm. "Prior to being able...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies while tubing on river in Leavenworth; canoeing couple rescued up north

WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old woman drowned in the Wenatchee River on Tuesday. Chelan County Emergency Management officials say the Tacoma woman was inner-tubing with other people when she fell out of her floatation device near Barn Beach close to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Emergency Management’s Rich Magnussen told iFIBER ONE News that the woman went underwater before she was able to get to shore.
WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City Railroad Co. evicted from Richland railroad

The Port of Benton evicted the longtime operator of its railroad track network in June after a Benton County court ruled the tenant breached its duty to maintain the tracks. Tri-City Railroad Co., which operated the port’s southern connection, was found in default of its lease for failing to maintain the rail system.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Injured ATV rider airlifted in Chelan County

LAKE WENATCHEE - Fire officials in the Lake Wenatchee area north of Leavenworth were summoned to the scene of an ATV crash Sunday afternoon. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue's Michael Stanford says a Dallas, Texas man and his 14-year-old son were riding on an ATV together atop Miners Ridge west of the village of Plain when he struck a log and went down a 60-foot embankment.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Wednesday afternoon in north central WA

WENATCHEE — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of north Central Washington as strong winds are expected through the area. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills of the central Washington Cascades, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

AppleSox to battle Fish Sticks tonight

The Wenatchee AppleSox step out of West Coast League play for only the second time this season tonight when they welcome the Dub Sea Fish Sticks to town…. Yes, that’s the Dub Sea Fish Sticks, formerly the Highline Bears. Apparently, a fan vote on the name change had the Dub Sea Fish Sticks narrowly defeating the Seal Slingers.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence says reports of a baby abduction at the hospital are a hoax

Confluence Health says there’s no truth to a social media post that claims a baby was abducted from Central Washington Hospital. The post Wednesday on a Wenatchee buy, sell, trade Facebook page, claims a woman impersonated a nurse and abducted a 2-day-old boy from a Wenatchee hospital. It includes...
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates fatal motorcycle versus pickup collision

KENNEWICK – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman injured Monday night in a collision with a pickup truck on State Route 397 near Bowles Road, about 13 miles south of Kennewick, died Tuesday morning at Trios Health Southridge Hospital. Troopers said Monique Garcia, 41, of Pasco was riding...
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

House hit multiple times in drive-by shooting in Wenatchee last Saturday

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shootings last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured. The incident was about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Kittitas Street. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said police recovered several shell casings in the area.
WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Pasco woman dies after motorcycle vs truck wreck

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Benton County last night. At about 7:50 p.m. yesterday, Troopers responded to SR397 near Bowles Rd. Troopers said two vehicles were heading southbound on the highway. A motorcycle driven by 44-year-old Samuel Ramos of Richland, attempted to pass a truck with a trailer on the left in the oncoming lane. The truck made a left turn into a parking lot and Ramos' motorcycle struck the truck.
PASCO, WA

