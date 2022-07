On July 14, 2014, then City Clerk Denise Basham swore in new Cypress City Manager Peter Grant. On July 14, 2022, Peter Grant becomes the second-longest-serving manager in the City’s history. Only Darrell Essex, who oversaw the growth of the City from 4,000 residents to 46,000 residents, served longer — for 34 years beginning in 1962. The former Texaco Chestnut Park on Ball Road, built on land donated by Texaco, was renamed Darrell Essex Park in his honor. Mr. Essex passed away on April 17, 2019.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO