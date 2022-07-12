ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed men carjack woman at Memphis apartments, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHERRY ROAD CARJACKING SUSPECTS These three men are wanted by Memphis Police for a carjacking that happened at the Champaign Place Apartments on Cherry Road around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint from an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman was at the Champaign Place Apartments in Parkway Village when two men approached her around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Police said the woman was parked in the front parking lot of the apartment complex when the two men ordered her out of her 2011 Toyota Camry at gunpoint.

The men took off in her car and then abandoned it to jump into another stolen car, a BMW 528i, according to police.

Memphis Police said they have recovered the Camry but have still not located the BMW.

Police released photos of three men wanted in connection to this carjacking and are asking anyone with information as to who these men are to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, i n this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 9

M Martim
2d ago

they from the streets! smile, you're all on camera and soon to be locked up we hope for a longggg time.

Reply(1)
11
Lj Swinney
2d ago

Great picture they want be able to run when authorities catches up with them they can't run and hold their pants up

Reply
5
Navy/Army Veteran
2d ago

pull your damn pants up!!! you actually have the audacity to rob someone?

Reply
11
 

