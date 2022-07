Friday night, Officers responded to Housel Park, 201 West Howard Street in reference to gunshots. Update: On 07/11/22 Detectives with the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolution Unit located two additional suspects who were involved on the shooting side of this incident. Angel Escobar, 23, of Sedalia and Aja Vannoy, 26 of Sedalia were arrested. Charges of Assault 1st, Assault 2nd and Robbery are being requested for both suspects. Charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child against the toddler victim’s mother will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor. Detectives continue to work the case and expect to make additional arrests. If anyone has information about the incident please contact Detective Jill Reed at 660-827-7823 Ext. 1213.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO