Mother, son rescued after being blown out to sea while paddleboarding in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A mother and son were rescued after going missing off the coast of a Gloucester beach Tuesday.

A man called police around 12:25 p.m. to report that his wife and son were paddleboarding off Coffin Beach and had been blown out to sea. The man said he had lost sight of his wife and could only see his son’s silhouette.

Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson and Robert Genaway, an Endicott College student working as an intern with the Harbormaster’s office, responded to the scene. They found the mother about three miles from shore and her son about a mile and a half from the beach.

The woman and her son declined medical treatment.

“I’m grateful for the quick and skillful response from Deputy Harbormaster Johnson and our intern, who ensured that this alarming incident did not end in tragedy,” said Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro. “I encourage all paddleboarders, and others who intend to use watercraft off the coast, to be mindful of wind and tide conditions and to take other safety precautions.”

The pair were pushed out to sea by a combination of an ebb tide and 30-mph offshore winds, Ciarametaro said.

Paddleboarders and those using similar watercraft, like kayaks, are advised to wear a life vest, be mindful of wind, tide and weather conditions and carry a handheld VHF radio if possible.

