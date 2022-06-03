Could printed pills be the future of medicine?

Researchers have identified two drugs – not currently licensed for treatment in the UK – that are better at treating insomnia in adults than other medications.The medications, called eszopiclone and lemborexant, are better for both short and long-term treatment of the condition, according to a new study by University of Oxford scientists.However, the experts say the first line of treatment should still be cognitive behavioural therapy, and improving sleep hygiene.We hope our analysis will be of great help to clinicians seeking the most appropriate treatment for their patientsAndrea Cipriani, University of OxfordThis can involve measures such as ensuring the bedroom...

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO