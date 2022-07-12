ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

Severe thunderstorms down trees, wires in Capital Region

By WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms moved through parts of the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13 received reports of trees and wires down in many parts of the Capital Region,...

