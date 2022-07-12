Roborock Prime Day sales promotion brings the best discounts to date

Amazon Prime Day is here, and Walmart's clapping back with its own Prime Day 2022 sale, with deals that are truly worth shopping. As they have in previous years, Walmart's spring event kicked off over the weekend and it'll run through July 14th, with some deals lasting longer. After surges in demand, retailers have found themselves with massive amounts of overstock — which means deeper discounts for you. “Even retailers that have been notorious for never doing big sales are offering discounts because they have so much inventory that they need to clear out,” Rakuten’s Retail & Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall, tells Yahoo Life. “So it’s a consumer’s market this year.” Ready to score some serious deals? Don't miss these.
Comments / 0