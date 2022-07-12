ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Roborock Prime Day sales promotion brings the best discounts to date

By Sponsored Post
9to5Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. With almost a decade of experience leading the robot vacuum industry under...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's epic Prime Day 2022 rival sale is still going strong: Shop the 50+ best deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and Walmart's clapping back with its own Prime Day 2022 sale, with deals that are truly worth shopping. As they have in previous years, Walmart's spring event kicked off over the weekend and it'll run through July 14th, with some deals lasting longer. After surges in demand, retailers have found themselves with massive amounts of overstock — which means deeper discounts for you. “Even retailers that have been notorious for never doing big sales are offering discounts because they have so much inventory that they need to clear out,” Rakuten’s Retail & Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall, tells Yahoo Life. “So it’s a consumer’s market this year.” Ready to score some serious deals? Don't miss these.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

All the Best Amazon Prime Day-Adjacent Sales Worth Shopping This Week & Beyond

Click here to read the full article. ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here (July 12 and July 13), with two full days of endless deals across all product categories, from pricey tech gadgets to luxury beauty products. Prime Day is considered the “Black Friday in July” because it’s basically the biggest shopping event of the year before the pre-holiday deal season rolls in come November. Following Amazon’s lead, plenty of other major retailers and coveted brands will also be holding Prime-Day-adjacent (and pretty massive) sitewide sales during Prime Day week, offering plenty of doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Best Buy Prime Day deals are still live—shop these last-minute sales on TVs, laptops and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2022 may be over, but there's still time left to score some of the biggest savings of the year. If you want to skip the monthly cost of a Prime membership but still get great markdowns, Best Buy has its own collection of amazing deals on top-tier laptops, eye-catching TVs and more amazing tech—but only for a limited time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Promotion#Discounts#Amazon Prime Day#Robot#Laser#Roborock S5 Max#Roborock S7
The Daily South

The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now, Starting at Just $20

Including markdowns on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, bedding, outdoor furniture, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is officially underway, and the 48-hour savings event features...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
CNET

13 Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals So Good We Bought Them Ourselves

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is winding down, and there are still plenty of bargains available with just a click of a button. With tens of thousands of sales to sort through, however, it can be tricky to find the best deals. We're scanning all the Prime Day discounts to help you save the most on everything, from smart home appliances to gaming gadgets. But there's a disadvantage to our search for sales. CNET writers and staff tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.
SHOPPING
Elle

Fill Your Shopping Cart With These Amazon Prime Day Premium Beauty Deals

As a serial shopper, nothing makes me grab my credit card quicker than Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping event is taking place on July 12 and July 13, leaving a slew of must-have items up for grabs for anyone and everyone. Think must-have hot tools, sneakers ideal for your next hot girl walk, and a range of home deals that will convince yourself your humble adobe might be in need of a refresh.
MAKEUP
AOL Corp

Amazon is having a massive pre-Prime Day sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $3

Welcome to midsummer mania, where the sales are as explosive as the fireworks and the hits just keep on coming! With Prime Day looming (July 12th and 13th), you'd think Amazon would be cooling it with the deals this weekend, but not so! They just dropped a massive haul of discounts on everything from smart TVs to air fryers to style necessities and outdoor essentials. We've gathered all the best savings right here, so you can kick back wherever you are — beach, backyard or the comfort of your couch — and grab everything you need to make the rest of summer absolute perfection!
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum a 'Dyson Clone,' and It's 81% Off Right Now

Pulling out your trusty vacuum at a moment's notice to clean up a quick mess or get ready for company always sounds easy in theory — until you're actually lugging around the heavy, clunky old thing and tripping on its taut cord. Thankfully, we have a great (and budget-friendly!) solution that's sure to make a difference in your cleaning routine.
ELECTRONICS
AccuWeather

Great Prime Day deals that you can't find on Amazon

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. This year, Prime Day takes place at the peak of summer, which isn't just a coincidence -- the big sale is planned at a convenient time so consumers can make necessary upgrades for the season ahead. There are plenty of items you need to upgrade, from appliances to help you clean your home as your track the dirt from the backyard into the carpet, to summer fashion, and of course, air purifiers and fans.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

Apple Watch not charging? Here are 5 ways to fix it

Apple Watch not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular cable, multiple cables/chargers, or your touch screen isn’t responding, read on for 5 solutions to fix an Apple Watch that won’t power up. Apple Watch uses a special magnetic cable to charge. Below we’ll cover the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy