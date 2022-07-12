One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Country Has Michigan In Top Three

Tallahassee (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers has announced that Michigan is in his top three along with Oklahoma and Alabama.

Vickers is listed as both a safety and a cornerback on various recruiting services but Michigan likes him as a large cornerback at 6-1, 180 pounds. Obviously having that size and ability makes him a versatile, movable piece, which is one of the reasons why he reeled in more than 30 offers during his high school career.

Last year, before transferring to Robert F. Munroe, Vickers played safety and wide receiver for Tallahassee (Fla.) St. John Paul II. He also played some cornerback and returned kicks. Over the course of his junior campaign he racked up 68 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 forced fumb.es and 2 interceptions on defense. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns.