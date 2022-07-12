ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Country Has Michigan In Top Three

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 2 days ago
Tallahassee (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers has announced that Michigan is in his top three along with Oklahoma and Alabama.

Vickers is listed as both a safety and a cornerback on various recruiting services but Michigan likes him as a large cornerback at 6-1, 180 pounds. Obviously having that size and ability makes him a versatile, movable piece, which is one of the reasons why he reeled in more than 30 offers during his high school career.

Last year, before transferring to Robert F. Munroe, Vickers played safety and wide receiver for Tallahassee (Fla.) St. John Paul II. He also played some cornerback and returned kicks. Over the course of his junior campaign he racked up 68 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 forced fumb.es and 2 interceptions on defense. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A springy back that has some of the most lower body juice in the country, if Corum can increase his role, his draft stock will follow. Negligible size for the position on paper, not on the field. First thing you see is twitch, lightning quickness with fluid ankles and hips. Bouncy athlete, utilizing a sharp jumpcut in and out of gaps. Scare lateral agility makes him an open-field nightmare for defenders. Fast-twitch muscle fibers that repeatedly fire. Gets into a hole with excellent burst, hits another gear with maximal speed into green grass and then the endzone. Plays above his size, doesn't pitter-patter and will use vision and toughness to drive forward regardless of his stature. Size concerns are real for a multitude of reasons. Durability will be a concern and add to the mitigation of a lead-back role. Struggles in pass pro and comparative play strength won't be eased in the NFL. Want to see the crafting of his pass game attributes. An enhanced route tree that isn't limited to catches within five yards of the line of scrimmage will help. Cleaning up some concentration drops will as well. Corum is literally dynamite as a runner, with some of the most explosive plays in the country. A player with his tenacity and athleticism will carve a role in the NFL, especially if he continues to refine his game as a pass-catcher.
