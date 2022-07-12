ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Elon Musk’s bot info meme?

By Jude Ephson
 2 days ago
ELON Musk was in negotiations to buy Twitter in 2022 until certain technical issues disrupted the deal.

As a result of the outcome of the deal, Elon Musk made a series of posts on social media in response.

Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City

What is Elon Musk's bot info meme?

Elon Musk's bot info meme is in reference to a Twitter post made by Elon Musk on July 11, 2022, which included a series of statements next to photos of himself laughing.

The Twitter post reads: "They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

Elon Musk made this post in reference to his deal to buy Twitter, where he wanted to know the number of bots or spam and fake accounts there are on Twitter.

Did Elon Musk terminate his Twitter deal?

On April 25, 2022, news broke that Elon Musk was working to finalize a deal to buy Twitter for $46.5billion.

Months later, on July 8, 2022, Musk officially terminated his Twitter deal, according to Reuters.

According to the outlet, Musk cites a material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement.

According to a letter he shared, Musk said he was not buying Twitter because he alleged misleading representation about the number of fake accounts that existed on the social media platform.

According to ZDNet, Musk previously stated that one of his motivations for buying Twitter was to combat trolls on the social media platform when he said: "A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and spam bots and bot armies that are on Twitter."

He also stated that he wanted to make changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service by reducing prices and possibly banning advertising.

Part of his offer letter to purchase Twitter also stated: "The company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."

As a result, he was seeking to make some changes to Twitter.

Elon Musk at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo grand opening party on April 7, 2022 Credit: AFP - Getty

What is Elon Musk's net worth?

According to Forbes, Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of approximately $223billion, as of July 2022.

His source of wealth is said to be from his different businesses such as Tesla and SpaceX.

CBS LA

Elon Musk says he's pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk says he's withdrawing from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, throwing the social media company's immediate future into doubt. In a securities filing Friday, Musk accused Twitter of lying about the number of bots and spam accounts on the platform, as well as failing to provide material he asked for. That includes detailed data on the number of bot and spam accounts on Twitter, the company's methodology for calculating user numbers and backup materials detailing its financial valuation.
BUSINESS
The Week

Musk backs away from Twitter deal: Who loses?

Elon Musk's lawyer has told Twitter that the Tesla CEO wants to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had demanded that Twitter provide definitive information on how many of its accounts were legitimate users and how many were bots and fake accounts, and he said the company hasn't provided the information he needs. "Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions" of their agreement, and "appears to have made false and misleading representations," Musk's lawyers said in the filing, and the company "appears to have made false and misleading representations." The news sent Twitter shares plunging.
BUSINESS
