Unique Carlsbad mansion reimagined by HGTV designer up for sale at $14.9M

A unique six-bedroom, 12-bathroom home known as the Grand Blanc mansion in Carlsbad, Calif. recently hit the market for more than $14.9 million. It has numerous features including an east and west wing, custom succulent ceiling art, a movie theater and a Roman-style pool and spa. (Photo by Ollie Paterson)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – When it came to designing the Grand Blanc mansion within Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort, owner Andrew White had a decision to make. Should he play it safe with a standard look coveted by the hyper-wealthy or go all in for a unique creation all his own?

From the bedroom decor to the custom succulent ceiling art to the very books placed out on tables, take one look and you’ll find your answer.

“It’s so hard to find an 11,000-square-foot property where every room is treated like the only room in the whole place,” real estate agent Seth O’Bryne said in a recent phone interview. “Andrew is kind of a unique person in that way. There’s not one space in the property that doesn’t have exceptional detail.”

Built on two acres of land bordering a golf course, the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom modern Art Deco estate at 2034 Arenal Road recently hit the market for more than $14.9 million. It comes with history — at one point owned by Herb Alpert, founder of the former A&M Records label — and was enhanced by White, a contractor previously seen on HGTV’s “Hot Properties: San Diego” with O’Bryne and Mia Tidwell.

For the buyer, it comes fully furnished with some $1.5 million of non-real estate items inside. It includes an east and west wing with two kitchens, two sets of living rooms and separate yards as well as a Roman-style pool and spa, a movie theater, a four-car garage with a two-car carport and a 55-foot long art gallery, its listing shows.

O’Bryne said it’s difficult to select his favorite space due to the size of the house and because each room was handcrafted by White. If he has to pick one (he does), it’s the front lobby first seen when entering from its circular driveway, which he says “really sets the tone for the rest of the home.”

He commends White for the level of care and construction that went into each space since he first purchased it 18 months ago for $3.8 million.

“It’s something that a normal builder or developer or someone building for profit wouldn’t create,” O’Bryne said. “It’s what happens when someone builds with their heart.”

In a statement provided by Compass Real Estate, White said his goal with the Grand Blanc was to maintain the character of the home “but bring it up to current day and age as far as design and materials and to live more like a modern house.”

“We changed every surface and finish in the house – paint colors, stones, wallpapers, flooring, cabinets,” White said. “It feels like a brand new house but you get a lot of character. It almost feels like a historic property – it’s so special and unique. It really has to be seen to be believed. I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve worked on many homes throughout the years.”

White added, “It’s less of a house and more like an experience.”

Thus far, O’Bryne said he’s taken 30 brokers and 10 potential homebuyers through the mansion, including several oil tycoons and a couple of undisclosed names from the entertainment industry. Much of the interest, he says, has come from those living in larger markets outside of the San Diego area, like Los Angeles, intrigued by the sale price of a home that otherwise may be more expensive elsewhere.

The fact that it’s fully furnished has been an early draw, too, according to O’Bryne.

“It makes a lot more sense for the hyper-wealthy to offer properties fully turnkey,” he said, meaning it’s ready to be lived in immediately.

