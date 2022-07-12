ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala Recreation and Parks reminding residents to keep wildlife safe

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the summer in full swing, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is reminding residents of the dangers that discarded fishing lines can pose to local wildlife. Discarded fishing lines...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks Department to host Rex’s Birthday Bash

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will celebrate its newest employee and community ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, with an event at Tuscawilla Park. The event, Rex’s Birthday Bash, will take place on Wednesday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, which is located at 800 NE Sanchez Avenue.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunrise Over Belleview Pasture

It was a beautiful sight as the morning sunrise blanketed this Belleview pasture in a golden light. Thanks to Carmen Ramos for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Neighbors stuck with service vehicle and trailer due to gap in deed restriction

Neighbors in the Village of Osceola Hills are stuck with a service vehicle and trailer due to an apparent gap in the existing deed restriction. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop, came armed with photographs when they appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
ocala-news.com

Marion County Airport T-hangar project nears completion

The Marion County Airport (X35) has announced that the addition of 20 T-hangars is scheduled for completion later this month. The new facilities measure approximately 30,000 square feet, and the improvement project, as a whole, encompasses more than six acres. Grants from the Florida Department of Transportation Aviation provided 80%...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters that discussed the growth of Ocala/Marion County, more residents from Ocala and Dunnellon wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “The gas stations and car washes are ruining the appearance of SW 200, starting from a little past Market Street. There...
OCALA, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Horse Farms Forever attempts to silence disagreement over Farmland Preservation Area

On July 12, Horse Farms Forever (HFF), a local nonprofit group that touts itself as a “watchdog” for farmland preservation issued a statement about why they supported the massive WEC Ocala Jockey Club (OJC) development approved by the Board of County Commissioners June 21 in a 3-2 vote despite significant public opposition and county staff’s recommendation of denial.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Park#Wildlife#Park Rangers#Fish#Parks Department
WCJB

Blue Run of Dunnellon Park expected to receive improvements

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Blue Run of Dunnellon Park is getting some upgrades. . The park attracts thousands of people each year to the southern portion of the county but has recently had to restrict certain trails due to alligator sightings. . On June 2nd, Governor Ron DeSantis approved funds to make...
DUNNELLON, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held In Mascotte (July 21)

The Lake County Solid Waste division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit Collection event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, July 21 in the parking lot at the Mascotte Civic Center, located at 121 N Sunset Ave. in Mascotte.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Florida Horses Test Positive for EEE

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported two new cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). A 7-year-old Mustang mare in Polk County used for pleasure riding showed signs of inappetence and lethargy on June 19. She was undervaccinated and euthanized following her June 30 positive test. Additionally, a yearling...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
villages-news.com

Sumter County officials report progress in cleaning up internet cafes

Sumter County’s remaining dozen internet cafes received clean bills of health in the latest inspections, County Administrator Bradley Arnold told commissioners Tuesday night. Eleven cafes, also known as adult arcades, are open and one, Winner’s World on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages, remained closed by the owner although...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Summertime Fun At Lily’s Pad

Madison Hayes, 12, exults in the cold water spraying from the jets as she plays at Lily’s Pad at Lillian Bryant Park in Ocala, Fla. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Children and their families were staying cool and having fun on the hot and humid summer day in Ocala. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
sltablet.com

Good Neighbor Spotlight Shines On Justin Nichols And Chick-fil-A Clermont

Justin Nichols, Marketing Director for Chick-Fil-A Clermont, was recently awarded the Lake County Sheriff’s Gold Star Award in honor of his years of support in providing lunches to the LCSO Teen Driver Challenge. Chick-fil-A has two restaurants in the City of Clermont, one at 2585 SR50 W, Clermont and...
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Developer fails to respond to request for financial help with Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Developer has failed to respond to a request for financial help with the demolition and planned replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466. The ornamental structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season due to rotting wood at their bases, making them a safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Tdap vaccine event to happen July 16th in Marion County

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be holding a free, Tdap vaccine event on Saturday, July 16th. Florida DOH Public Information Officer, Bill Thompson, says the drive-thru event will go from 9am until 12pm at the Department's main office in Ocala. The Tdap vaccine is a booster...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet your neighbor—Alan Cotney

When Dr. Alan Cotney and his family drove into Ocala from Zebulon, North Carolina to move here, his two little girls were disappointed they were not moving into Cinderella’s castle. That is what they thought Florida was all about when their parents told them they were relocating. Cotney was...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New washing machine will help protect Lake County firefighters

Firefighters face dangers on the job every day — including ones they can’t see. Thanks to a state grant, firefighters at Lake County Fire Rescue and other Florida agencies have the tools to combat exposure to carcinogens in the line of duty. Following a competitive application and selection...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy