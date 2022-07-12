City Bar of Maurice remains open despite morning fire

Despite a fire earlier Tuesday, a Facebook post made by City Bar said they will remain open.

According to the post, a passerby alerted authorities and a cleaning crew in the building of the fire.

The Maurice Volunteer Fire Department along with the Maurice Police Department, responded to the fire.

Officials of the bar said the fire was caused by lightning from Monday's storm.

As of the bars last Facebook post, the AC is down and they are continuing to work on providing power to affected portions of the building.