DENVER — In a park at the heart of the city, troopers patrolling the area see a problem. Colorado State Troopers (CSP) said they’re responding to more overdoses in Civic Center Park, fueled over the last couple of years by fentanyl. While they see overdoses across the state, troopers said they deploy the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone, or Narcan, in the area outside the capitol more than anywhere else.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO