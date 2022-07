TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee woman accused of starting the Butterfield Fire last week was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Nevada County Jail, authorities said. Officers arrested Ellen Lindsey Walters, 32, on July 7, though she wasn’t placed into jail until this week. Deverie Acuff, public information officer with Truckee police, declined to say where she was held until Wednesday.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO