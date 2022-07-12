Summit County man found guilty for killing his mother’s boyfriend while asleep in 2019

WILLOUGHBY, OH - After 42 years, a cold case murder in Willoughby has been solved thanks to 21st century DNA technology. Police have determined that 25-year-old Nadine Madger was stabbed to death in 1980 in her Grove Avenue apartment by a man named Stephen Joseph Simcak who died four years ago. It was determined that Nadine's killer's blood was on her shirt, but the DNA wasn't in any database. It wasn't until current technology was used to go back generations and then forward again, that the blood was determined to belong to Simcak.

