Summit County man found guilty for killing his mother’s boyfriend while asleep in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury recently indicted a woman MetroParks Police said shot a man at Edgewater Park last month. Officers said Jade Greenwood had kids in her car on June 13 when she fired the gun. For that reason, she’s also charged with child endangerment. It’s...
Seven people, including Jacob Blake Jr.’s father, were charged last Wednesday during the civil disobedient act. Widespread protests in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old who was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio police, have found many descending on the Summit County city to call out authorities for such wanton will of destruction.
WILLOUGHBY, OH - After 42 years, a cold case murder in Willoughby has been solved thanks to 21st century DNA technology. Police have determined that 25-year-old Nadine Madger was stabbed to death in 1980 in her Grove Avenue apartment by a man named Stephen Joseph Simcak who died four years ago. It was determined that Nadine's killer's blood was on her shirt, but the DNA wasn't in any database. It wasn't until current technology was used to go back generations and then forward again, that the blood was determined to belong to Simcak.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office released their findings Friday from the autopsy of Jayland Walker, who died June 27 after being shot by eight Akron police officers. Dr. Lisa Kohler said Walker’s autopsy found he received 46 entrance and/or graze wounds as a result...
An unattended toddler was seen walking toward the street at the entrance of Euclid Creek Parkway around 9 p.m. July 5. Responding officers did not locate the child in the roadway, but after a search of nearby homes, found him in a back yard. Upon investigation, it was learned that...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An attempted robbery that took place in a woman’s driveway may be connected to similar crimes, according to University Heights Police. Officials say at about 6 a.m. Thursday three men attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint. The incident took place on Bunshell Road.
RAVENNA, Ohio — Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle who is accused of fleeing an attempted traffic stop earlier this month on state Route 14 in Ravenna. Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided details about the July 2 incident to 3News on Thursday morning.
AKRON, Ohio — As authorities continue their investigation into the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker, the Summit County Medical Examiner will “announce a summary of findings” from his autopsy on Friday morning. The closed media event is set for 9:30 a.m. with Dr. Lisa Kohler. She’s...
A Beloit man has pleaded guilty to child endangering in connection with the overdose of a toddler,. Corey Douglas, 32, entered the plea during a hearing held on Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He and 27-year-old Elizabeth Warner, who has also pleaded guilty to child endangering, were arrested...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby deer will “live to swim another day” thanks to the good deed of a Shaker Heights police officer. The department shared video Friday of the officer saving the fawn, which had become stuck in a pool near Thornton Park. “When swimming...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 20-year-old man died a day after he was shot at an illegal drag-racing session this past weekend in Cleveland, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. The victim has not yet been identified in the incident that happened about 2:30 a.m. on Scranton Road, near Carnegie Avenue,...
A police source contacted the police station at 4:40 p.m. July 6, reporting that a boy, 17, had shown off a firearm to other youths in the area. Police responded and spoke to an adult resident, who authorized a search of the home. The search yielded a 9mm Glock handgun, which police seized.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Lakewood police said Kutz was driving...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4th of July celebration turned deadly after a father of a one-year-old son was gunned down while watching fireworks. 24-year-old Arnold Boyle just left his family and within the hour he was shot. He fought for his life, but the bullet did too much damage,...
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Parma Heights are investigating after they found the body of a man in his 70s trapped under boxes, magazines, and books inside his own home. That investigation then led to the discovery of his dead mother inside a storage unit. Robert Ellzey was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers said at least one shot was fired at a trooper during a chase earlier this month. According to OSP, a trooper tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on State Route 14 in Ravenna Township, Portage County on July 2.
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police held a news conference Wednesday morning to give an update on a murder that happened more than 40 years ago. With assistance from state and local investigators, as well as help from genealogy experts, police were able to identify the suspect as Stephen Joseph Simcak.
AKRON, Ohio— An Akron man faces federal charges after agents seized 15 dogs from his home, where they found bloody training equipment and evidence of a dog-fighting ring. Ronald Smith, 39, is charged with dog fighting, drug dealing and possessing guns with a felony record in a 22-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday in federal court in Akron.
