Summit County, OH

Summit County man found guilty for killing his mother’s boyfriend while asleep in 2019

By Alec Sapolin
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County jury found an Akron man guilty for shooting and killing a man in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh....

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 1

Kim Dunne
2d ago

The way the headline is written sounds like the killer was asleep when he shot the other man😄

Reply
5
A 42-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved In Willoughby Using DNA Genealogy

WILLOUGHBY, OH - After 42 years, a cold case murder in Willoughby has been solved thanks to 21st century DNA technology. Police have determined that 25-year-old Nadine Madger was stabbed to death in 1980 in her Grove Avenue apartment by a man named Stephen Joseph Simcak who died four years ago. It was determined that Nadine's killer's blood was on her shirt, but the DNA wasn't in any database. It wasn't until current technology was used to go back generations and then forward again, that the blood was determined to belong to Simcak.
WFMJ.com

Beloit man pleads guilty following toddler's fentanyl overdose

A Beloit man has pleaded guilty to child endangering in connection with the overdose of a toddler,. Corey Douglas, 32, entered the plea during a hearing held on Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He and 27-year-old Elizabeth Warner, who has also pleaded guilty to child endangering, were arrested...
BELOIT, OH
