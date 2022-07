SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying four suspects involved in an assault on the Fourth of July. According to law enforcement, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. near 135th and Redwood streets when a family in their driveway was approached by the four suspects. Authorities said the suspects began to ignite Roman Candle fireworks and shot them at the victims.

SARPY COUNTY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO