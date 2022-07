Ascension Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote with Commissioner Dwayne Bailey absent, recommended approval of Dorsey Development’s application to rezone 2.76 acres of Rural-zoned property to Mixed Used Corridor on Monday. Wedged in the corner formed by Hwy 30 and Kansas City Southern railroad (see above) just east of Gonzales’ city limits, the applicant intends to lease the acreage to Dollar General…yes, another Dollar General. Since property can only be rezoned by ordinance, the ultimate decision is left to Ascension’s Parish Council.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO