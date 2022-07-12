ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Bahama Bucks opens in Montgomery

By Peyton MacKenzie
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago

Bahama Bucks opened its newest location in Montgomery. (Courtesy The...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks set to kick off Aug. 1

Starting Aug. 1, Houston Restaurant Weeks is set to start and will run through Sept. 5. Participating restaurants will be offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) One of the most anticipated times for Houston foodies is just around...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd will return to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, for a Boathouse Bar & Lounge performance. Dan Sullivan, another award-winning Texas musical artist, will join Thom for a night of top-notch entertainment and storytelling. A...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burkes Outlet holds grand opening July 14 in Tomball

Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Honor Society Coffee Co. opening this fall in downtown Tomball

Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. The coffee shop will be located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, and offer a small food menu, indoor and outdoor space, bagged coffee and merchandise in addition to a drink menu.
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Montgomery, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Montgomery, TX
Sports
City
Castle Hills, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sport Clips opens in Montgomery

Sport Clips opened a location June 30 at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sport Clips opened a location June 30 at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery. Specializing in men’s haircuts, Sport Clips offers a variety of shampoo, cuts and fades. 936-224-7612. www.haircutmenmontgomerywaterpointtx.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaved Ice#Bahama#Oreo Cookie#Bucks
Community Impact Houston

Heirloom Cafe and Market offering local goods in Tomball

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Heirloom Cafe and Market opened July 8 at 30522 Hwy. 249, Tomball, according to owner Carrie Roper. It will celebrate its opening with free sweet treats for the rest of July and free all-natural snow cones every Saturday in July. The cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch along with coffee, tea and smoothies. There are also ready-to-go meals, a bagged lunch station and local produce, baked goods and products along with specialty gift baskets and catering services. 713-582-5052. www.heirloom-tx.com.
TOMBALL, TX
cw39.com

$675,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Humble

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not Texas without a little bit of oil, however, a certain southeast Texan might need to stay humble after a big lottery win. Confused? Keep reading. The Texas Lottery reports a $675,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold just outside of Houston. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to net the nearly $700K jackpot win.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Houston

403 Eats, a Tomball food truck park, celebrated 5 years in June

403 Eats, a food truck park in Tomball, celebrated its five-year anniversary in June. (Chandler France/Community Impact Newspaper) 403 Eats celebrated its five-year anniversary June 1, according to owner Gretchen Fagan. The food truck park at 403 E. Main St., Tomball, is about to add an expansion with a stage and additional restrooms. It has five food trucks, live music, karaoke and bingo. 281-330-4538. www.403eats.com.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF CONSTABLE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that by a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 26th day of June, 2022 in favor of April Point South Property Owners Association Inc. recovered a judgment in Cause No. 21-08-11917, in the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 22nd day of December, 2021, against Steven Adkins, Deceased.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Raising Cane's coming to Clear Lake

Raising Cane’s is coming to Clear Lake. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming to Clear Lake. The restaurant is being constructed along Bay Area Boulevard between the CVS and the new Chase Bank on Moonrock Drive. Founded in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s is a fast-food chain that sells chicken fingers. Nearby locations include League City, Friendswood, Pearland and Pasadena. www.raisingcanes.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy