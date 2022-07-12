ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

A-B Tech prepares for Fall 2022 semester, announces free tuition and Find Your Future college expo

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 2 days ago

A-B Tech Community College today announced the continuation of its Trailblazer Promise scholarship to cover tuition and fees for students who enroll this fall. The college also set its annual Find Your Future College Expo for Thursday, July 21. The A-B Tech Trailblazer Promise Scholarship, which was established last...

mountainx.com

Mountain Xpress

Innovative “Building Outdoor Communities” economic development program launches in WNC

The WNC: MADE X MTNS Partnership is launching a new outdoor-driven community economic development initiative, Building Outdoor Communities (BOC), spanning 25 Western North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary. Building Outdoor Communities focuses on capacity building, technical assistance, training, connectivity, and education for communities seeking to advance their outdoor economy goals. The program begins with a community open house series in August, and will formally launch with a workshop in Boone, NC on September 19-20, 2022. Program applications open Tuesday, July 12th and will close on Friday, August 26th. The schedule of events, application details, and event registration are all available on the MADE X MTNS Building Outdoor Communities webpage.
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Grant expands robotics opportunities for Buncombe, Henderson county students

Press release from NC Department of Public Instruction:. Nearly 12,000 students across North Carolina will benefit from $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education. In all, 18 school districts and one charter school statewide will share in the funding to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Education
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville to share updates on Memorial Stadium, Mountainside Park at community events

Representatives from the City of Asheville’s Parks & Recreation and Capital Projects departments will present updates on the Phase II improvements to Memorial Stadium and Mountainside Park at upcoming community events. Community members can view project renderings and discuss planned improvements with staff members. As defined by City Council during its March 22 meeting, the project includes a new six-lane synthetic surface track with a retaining wall in Memorial Stadium, removal of the existing restroom and concession buildings and replacement with new relocated restrooms, playground enhancements, expanded walking trails at Mountainside Park connecting to the paved parking lot, and removal of metal bleachers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Trailblazers: A couple’s passion for the Appalachian Trail

Seven years after meeting, spouses Amber and Joshua Niven’s collaborative book, Discovering the Appalachian Trail, reflects their shared passion for the route that crosses 14 states, six national parks and eight national forests. The couple hopes to inspire others to venture outside and experience a resource that’s brought so much joy to their lives.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, part-time (50%), twenty hours a week Office Assistant III/ Breastfeeding Peer Counselor to work within the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) unit of the health department. The primary purpose of this position is to provide clerical and receptionist duties as the Office Assistant and to serve as a counselor and support person for women who plan to or are currently breastfeeding as the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, through experience gained as a breastfeeding mother. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver‚Äôs license, travel will be necessary for trainings and regional meetings. The starting salary is: $14.039.10 (Grade 15 at 50%). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and a demonstrated possession of knowledge, skills, and abilities gained through at least one year of office assistant/ secretarial experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience and includes experience as a breastfeeding mother. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application available at www.jacksonnc.org to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: 07/27/2022. 19-21e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

This must be the place: Don’t ever change your ways, fall with me for a million days

It was during the third sip of my fourth beer on Monday evening at The Scotsman in downtown Waynesville when my thoughts started drifting to this essay from The New Yorker I’d read several years ago — one which I often return to, usually when the late summer warmth transitions to the early chill of an impending fall and soon-to-be-here winter.
themaconcountynews.com

Revival of a once thriving boutique hotel coming to Main Street

The bygone days of early 20th century life in Franklin may have a resurgence – to some extent. Town of Franklin Planner Justin Setser shared with the Council in early June that an Opportunity Appalachia (OA) grant may open the way for the building that once served as an early-to-mid 20th century hotel to once again be used as not only a hotel but also as a restaurant.
FRANKLIN, NC
xpopress.com

The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum in Franklin, North Carolina

If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
FRANKLIN, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until July 22, 2022. 19-20e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville first NC city to launch Lights On!

The Asheville Police Department is partnering with Lights On!, a community-driven program with the mission to foster relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies by providing vouchers instead of citations on certain traffic stops. “Under the program, our officers can provide a voucher up to $250 for free repairs for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Vaya Health special called Board of Directors meeting set for July 28

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b), this email serves as official Notice that Vaya Health Board of Directors will conduct a Special Called Board Meeting on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Vaya Health’s Administrative Office located at 200 Ridgefield Court, Suite 218, Asheville, NC 28806. Due...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Flat Rock land sale signals plan for industrial park

A recently sold 65.31-acre tract of land in Flat Rock near I-26 is set to become the site of a planned industrial park, according to a news release from real estate company NAI Beverly-Hanks, which handled both sides of the transaction. The property, at 337 McMurray Road, closed in June...
FLAT ROCK, NC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Despite hiccups, Malvern Hills pool reopens to the public

For many people, summertime is synonymous with backyard barbeques, ice cream and long, hot days spent at the local pool. But if you were one of thousands of residents who use the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville each year, you may have recently been greeted by a handwritten, cardboard sign taped to the entrance: “Pool Closed For Repairs.”
ASHEVILLE, NC

