A-B Tech prepares for Fall 2022 semester, announces free tuition and Find Your Future college expo

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, part-time (50%), twenty hours a week Office Assistant III/ Breastfeeding Peer Counselor to work within the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) unit of the health department. The primary purpose of this position is to provide clerical and receptionist duties as the Office Assistant and to serve as a counselor and support person for women who plan to or are currently breastfeeding as the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, through experience gained as a breastfeeding mother. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver‚Äôs license, travel will be necessary for trainings and regional meetings. The starting salary is: $14.039.10 (Grade 15 at 50%). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and a demonstrated possession of knowledge, skills, and abilities gained through at least one year of office assistant/ secretarial experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience and includes experience as a breastfeeding mother. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application available at www.jacksonnc.org to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: 07/27/2022. 19-21e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO