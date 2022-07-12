ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Democrats introduce strategy for abortion access

By Sam Stockard
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quDLL_0gdFqDBM00

Sen. London Lamar addressing Democratic lawmakers efforts to create loopholes in the state's abortion law. (Photo: Sam Stockard)

Calling Tennessee’s new abortion restrictions an “abomination,” House and Senate Democrats announced Tuesday they plan to try to codify Roe v. Wade and pass other measures in 2023 to allow access to the procedure.

“It is unconscionable that a group of politicians who mostly neglect families that look like mine now have the power to endanger women’s health and criminalize our doctors for offering appropriate lifesaving care,” said state Sen. London Lamar, a Memphis Democrat, in a Tuesday press conference. “I’m devastated, angry. But words fail to describe the pain and horror I’m feeling right now as I try to make sense of the other women in this state who are potentially going to die or lose their children, and I know firsthand what that pain truly feels like.”

Lamar, who lost a child in birth two years ago, argued that Tennessee’s “trigger law,” which will prohibit abortions by mid-August, will increase maternal and infant mortality rates. She pointed out Black women such as her already are 2.5 times more likely to die in childbirth than their white peers.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the ability to determine abortion law back to the states, Democrats have been putting together plans to respond. They contend today’s young women have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers and that they are being treated as second-class citizens, losing the right to privacy and the ability to control their own bodies.

When the 113th General Assembly convenes in January, their first effort will be to try to codify Roe v. Wade, providing privacy and health protections previously guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic Sen. London Lamar, who lost a child in birth two years ago, argued Tennessee’s restrictive laws will increase maternal and infant mortality rates — particularly in Black women like her, who are already 2,5 times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

If that fails, which is likely since Republicans hold a supermajority, the minority party intends to introduce legislation to change what Democrats say are “egregious” parts of state law. Those include:

  • Setting a clear legal exception in abortion cases for the health and well-being of the mother. Under the law passed in 2021, physicians have an affirmative defense in situations when the mother’s life is in danger. They could be charged with a felony and serve up to 15 years if convicted of violating the abortion law.
  • Establishing legal exceptions for victims of rape, incest and sex trafficking. Lamar called it an “abomination” for a woman or girl to be forced to carry the child of a rapist to term. And Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, pointed out that numerous girls between 10 and 14 have abortions each year. “That becomes a criminal offense in August. And one of our colleagues in the Legislature has referred to that as a red herring because it only affects 1% of abortions. For the little girls affected, it is 100% of their lives,” Yarbro said.
  • Adding patient-doctor privacy protections for telehealth.
  • Repealing criminal statutes targeting doctors who provide medically sound and appropriate care for their patients. Democrats said they are worried physicians will leave Tennessee out of fear of being prosecuted for performing an abortion to save a woman’s life.

“Tennessee’s ban is as extreme as it gets,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat running for the 5th Congressional District seat.

In addition to the legislative steps, the group of Democrats who spoke Tuesday said they will be working with nonprofit groups to provide information to women about abortion access and possibly helping pay for them to go to other states to have abortions, if necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QvNV_0gdFqDBM00

“Tennessee’s ban is as extreme as it gets,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Yarbro, however, said he’s concerned the Legislature will try to outlaw those efforts, too, which would be an even bigger blow to privacy freedoms and interstate commerce.

Besides running into problems trying to pass these measures, Democrats are likely to face difficulty turning back Republican measures placing even further restrictions on abortion.

Tennessee Right to Life, which has been pushing anti-abortion legislation in the state for decades, supported a bill this year requiring a physician to be present to prescribe the abortion pill and dispense it. More than likely, legislation could be sponsored to prohibit women from going to other states and having abortion pills mailed to their homes in Tennessee.

The organization also raised concerns about companies that subsidize out-of-state travel for employees to receive abortions.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 giving the Legislature the authority to regulate abortion. Since then, it passed several restrictions on abortion access, including the six-week ban now in effect and the “trigger law,” which criminalizes abortion services.

Republican lawmakers contend the state’s voters support the ban on abortions. Democrats, in contrast, say 80% of Tennesseans believe access to abortion in some or all cases should be allowed.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is adamant, though, that the new laws will remain in place.

“The voters of this state and their General Assembly have affirmed time and time again that Tennessee is a pro-life state,” McNally said in a Tuesday statement. “The Supreme Court has given states the ability to determine their own laws on abortion. Those decisions have already been made in Tennessee. Through the ‘heartbeat bill,’ the ‘trigger law’ and a constitutional amendment, the state and its voters have made their views known. Abortion on demand is over in Tennessee and there will be no return. Period.”





The post Democrats introduce strategy for abortion access appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 23

Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(10)
6
Are U Real?
2d ago

Women have the right to move to states that provide the healthcare they need. This is not a statement for pro choice or anti abortion. Women should move to states the have the best constitution, colleges and wages.

Reply(5)
2
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Gov. calls Jan. 6 “lawlessness” but congressional committee missing mark

Gov. Bill Lee stopped short of calling the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol an insurrection but said it was “lawlessness” and that the perpetrators should be punished. On the other hand, Lee said the congressional committee showing evidence that former President Trump tried to use bogus electors to change the election’s outcome […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Gov. calls Jan. 6 “lawlessness” but congressional committee missing mark appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers won’t seek Hargett’s resignation following DUI arrest

Tennessee’s legislative leaders might have been caught off guard by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s DUI charge after Bonnaroo Friday night, but they aren’t calling for his head. None of the state’s General Assembly leaders are asking him to resign from the constitutional officer position in the aftermath of his arrest by Tullahoma Police […] The post Lawmakers won’t seek Hargett’s resignation following DUI arrest appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TULLAHOMA, TN
CBS News

House expected to pass bill to restore abortion rights previously protected by Roe v. Wade

The House this week is expected to pass a bill that would restore the right to an abortion previously protected by Roe, although the bill is bound to die in the Senate. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 is an updated version of a bill the House passed in September to codify the right to an abortion and prohibit states from imposing limits on abortions that could make them more difficult or costly to obtain. The Senate failed to pass a version of this bill in May.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Jeff Yarbro
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access

A group of Democratic governors urged President Joe Biden on Friday to use federal facilities to provide access to abortions, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24. In a video conference with nine governors, including Kate Brown of Oregon, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New […] The post Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Is it Legal to Travel for Abortion After Dobbs?

The US Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on June 24 has returned the issues of abortion to the states, allowing “each State to address abortion as it pleases.”. In response, there’s been a flurry of activity, with nine states banning abortion completely, four more...
MISSOURI STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Democratic#House#Senate#The U S Supreme Court
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate Democrats urge ‘bold action’ by Biden on abortion rights

 Most of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate have signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden pressing him to “take immediate action” to protect abortion rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.  The one-page letter, led by Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray of Washington […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats urge ‘bold action’ by Biden on abortion rights appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Johnson City Police sued by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

A former special federal prosecutor is accusing the Johnson City Police Department of protecting — either through “incompetence” or outright corruption — an alleged serial rapist. In an extraordinary move, former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl is suing Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the city in U.S. District Court, alleging the chief […] The post Johnson City Police sued by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are pushing to increase access to abortion for members of the military, concerned a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could end the constitutional right will harm troops.  The U.S. House’s annual funding bill for the Defense Department would require the Pentagon to provide leave to troops and civilian employees seeking […] The post Access to abortion for members of the military expanded in Pentagon spending bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Republicans, Democrats split over high court’s abortion ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade tore the nation’s political garment down the middle as it sent abortion decisions back to the state level. In Tennessee, abortion rights will be nearly outlawed within a month, setting off a celebration among Republicans who passed some of the most restrictive laws in […] The post Republicans, Democrats split over high court’s abortion ruling  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention

The column below appeared here six months ago when Nashville emerged as a contender for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Music City is now in the final two cities under consideration—Milwaukee being the other—and next week Nashville’s Metro Council will begin to consider approving a contract with the RNC to host it. Approving the document […] The post Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

State reviewing Community Corrections amid losses spurred by changes in contract process

Community Corrections groups across the state are reeling after the Tennessee Department of Correction made a power move to take over intensive felony supervision through contract bids, skipping over the Legislature. “I think it’s gonna adversely affect Community Corrections,” forcing reductions in staff and services offered to the courts over the last 35-plus years, says […] The post State reviewing Community Corrections amid losses spurred by changes in contract process appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

5K+
Followers
926
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy