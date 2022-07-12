Irondale announced registration for fall ball league
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale announced it will be having a fall ball league at Ruffner Park...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale announced it will be having a fall ball league at Ruffner Park...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0