Irondale, AL

Irondale announced registration for fall ball league

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE  — The City of Irondale announced it will be having a fall ball league at Ruffner Park...

The Trussville Tribune

Moody Council recognizes 6U softball state runners-up

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The runners-up of a recent state softball championship game in Millbrook were recognized at a meeting of the Moody City Council on Monday, July 11. The Park and Recreation department’s 6U team were runners-up at the Alabama State All-Star Softball Championship tournament, in which they squared off […]
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

The World Games expected to leave positive impact on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games are full of shining moments for athletes and visitors alike, but World Games officials believe Birmingham’s experience with the games will shine bright far beyond the final day. With the games being halfway through, the International World Games Association hosted a press conference to share how this “once […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Just A Minute: Take a Bow Birmingham, You've Earned it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When the National Anthem started to be played late Wednesday night, no one on team USA quite knew what to do. Half turned one way, the rest were looking in the opposite direction trying to find the American Flag. They all had gold medals, though, which...
The Trussville Tribune

Moody Elementary School unveils Sensory Garden

MOODY — Moody Elementary School unveiled its Sensory Garden on Thursday, July 14. Imagine the peace of sitting on a garden bench next to a gnome, reading a book while listening to wind chimes and a water fountain. Knowing that learning takes place all around, Moody Elementary looked for a way where learning can take place through all the senses in a peaceful environment.
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

New growth coming to the city of Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Helena is rapidly growing through the “Helena Forward” project. The current City Hall will soon be in partnership with U.S Steel relocate to a new town center, which will provide more space and bring much needed technology to help with the city’s expansion.
HELENA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Nichols-Lawson Middle and Pinecrest Elementary tab new assistant principals

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – One month after finding new principals for both schools, Nichols-Lawson Middle School (NLMS) and Pinecrest Elementary School have decided on new assistant principals. Sylacauga City Schools (SCS) superintendent Dr. Michele Eller’s requests for the positions were unanimously accepted at a special called board meeting on Wednesday...
SYLACAUGA, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Big Boi concert in City Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of The World Games 2022 events, Big Boi will perform live Wednesday night, July 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. The free concert will be located in City Walk at 9th Avenue North near 24th Street North. You will be required to enter through a security screening location. The World Games 2022 clear bag policy and prohibited items list will be strictly enforced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The World Games Merchants Market vendors can get fee refund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following complaints from some The World Games Merchant Market vendors, The World Games leaders moved the vendors and now will refund placement fees upon request. Some of The World Games vendors said they were let down by the original placement of the tent and what they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When many of you head home from work, one man and three of his friends don’t have a home to go to at all. Their ‘home’ is near the interstate in Tuscaloosa, part of the growing ‘tent city.’. Haley Shirley and his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point residents sound off on brush pickup

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council heard from several citizens with concerns regarding issues with brush and rubbish pickup in their neighborhoods during the city council meeting Tuesday night.  Long-time Center Point residents Herbert Williams and Bruce Holder addressed the council during the scheduled public comment time […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

