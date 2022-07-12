Here Are The Best French Fries In All Of Arizona

Photo : Getty Images

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

July 13th is National French Fries Day! What better way to celebrate than by trying out the state's best fries?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Arizona come from Diablo Burger in Flagstaff. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains: