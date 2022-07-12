Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Menard, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Coleman The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas Northeastern Coleman County in west central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Echo, or near Burkett, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleman around 200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Echo and Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO