Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Teller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EAST TROUBLESOME, CAMERON PEAK, WILLIAMS FORK, CALWOOD, AND MULLEN BURN AREAS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible. * WHERE...The East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, Calwood, and Mullen burn areas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall, up to 1 inch in 30 minutes, will be possible with thunderstorms. Residents in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, small streams and canyons, and debris flows.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO