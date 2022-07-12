ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EAST TROUBLESOME, CAMERON PEAK, WILLIAMS FORK, CALWOOD, AND MULLEN BURN AREAS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible. * WHERE...The East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, Calwood, and Mullen burn areas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall, up to 1 inch in 30 minutes, will be possible with thunderstorms. Residents in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, small streams and canyons, and debris flows.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Teller County, CO
City
Cripple Creek, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing to close an intersection just north of Cheyenne Mountain High School for a month, to perform water system improvements and provide more water capacity to firefighters in the event of a wildfire. Starting Monday, the utility will close the intersection where Cresta Road meets Preserve The post Upcoming monthlong closure of southwest Colorado Springs intersection needed for water flow, wildfire planning upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

CPW: Woman riding jet ski at Lake Pueblo ejected into water, hit by nearby boat propeller

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo Saturday was riding a jet ski when she was ejected into the water then hit by a nearby boat propeller. In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said park rangers responded to the scene by patrol boat to perform CPR and other life-saving measures. However, the woman was later declared dead at the scene, according to CPW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Mdt#Mph
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities customers instructed to stay alert after info was compromised in a “data event”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is now notifying customers of a data event that took place on June 15, where an "unauthorized party" accessed a file containing the information of around 200,000 customer accounts. Though Springs Utilities says the party did not access any sensitive financial data,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRDO News Channel 13

Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 6, Colorado Springs Utilities were informed that customer data stored had been breached by an unauthorized party. In a news release, customer names, addresses, and Colorado Springs Utilities account numbers were accessed in the breach. However, Colorado Springs Utilities say information such as customer social security numbers and The post Unauthorized party breached Colorado Springs Utilities data June 15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Heavy police presence on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking the public to avoid the area of East 15th Street between Juan Madrid Avenue and Neilson Avenue. That’s located northeast of Beaumont Street and 13th Street on the east side of the city. Police have reported they are “looking for a...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Fountain Police: Death of 4-year-old girl ‘fentanyl-related’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department confirmed the death of a 4-year-old child was fentanyl-related. Wednesday, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop. At the scene, officers found a woman and a child. Despite performing CPR, the child was pronounced...
FOUNTAIN, CO
FOX31 Denver

This Colorado county is among the richest in the US

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report ranks one Colorado county among the richest in the country. Five-year U.S. Census estimates show that 49 counties in the country have median household incomes higher than $100,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Of those, the top 15 are concentrated on the coasts among the areas of Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy