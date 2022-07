SOMERSET, KY (July 12, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports the arrest of Andrea Johnson, age 35 of Science Hill, Kentucky by Deputy Tan Hudson following the report of a female on the side of the road supposedly changing a child’s diaper. At approximately 4:25 AM this morning, Deputy Tan Hudson was dispatched by 911 Dispatch to a complaint that someone saw a female who had a child laid on the side of the road changing a diaper.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO