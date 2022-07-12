ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham County, VT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

