Rochester, N.Y. — The city is updating its systems for resolving traffic tickets and for obtaining records relating to city government. As of July 5, anyone who receives a traffic ticket in the city can resolve them using an online traffic prosecutor. Drivers can use the online dispute resolution platform to check the eligibility of their case, request a reduced plea or fine, or plead guilty and pay the fine. Drivers will received email and text message updates on the status of their case throughout.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO