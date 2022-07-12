ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asus’s touchscreen chromebook C204MA is just £99 in the Amazon Prime Day sales

By Lois Borny
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

After weeks of adding to our Prime Day wish lists, Amazon’s shopping event is finally here – and so far, it’s safe to say we have not been dissapointed.

With deals across fitness gear , TVs , alcohol , mattresses , gaming consoles and more, the two-day sales extravaganza has been the perfect time to pick up a bargain – whether you’re shopping for a swanky new air fryer , vacuum cleaner or IndyBest approved pair of headphones .

For those hoping to snap up a laptop this Prime Day, whether for university work, school or the office, now could be your chance. Reduced from £179.99 down to £99 (yes, really), we’ve just seen that Asus’s touchscreen chromebook is on sale with a whopping 45 per cent off.

When it comes to laptop brands, Asus is a favourite of ours, and its zenbook 13 landed a spot in our edit of the best laptops of 2022. This chrombook model is built to weather some wear and tear, and if it sounds like your kind of machine, keep reading to find out more.

Asus touchscreen chromebook C204MA: Was £179.99, now £99: Amazon.co.uk

  • CPU: Celeron N
  • Graphics: Intel
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Screen size: 11.6in

Sounding slightly like the Bear Grylls of laptops, Asus’s touchscreen chromebook is built to last, from its rubber bumper that will protect it from knocks and bumps, to its spill-resistant keyboard – and the surface material is touted as easy to grip too.

With 12 hours battery life on just one charge, you should be able to work (or play) all day, while the anti-glare touch screen will keep reflections to a mininum, helping you to keep your focus.

The hinge will actually allow the laptop to open flat, lying on the desk at a 180 degree angle, while you’ll have access to Google Assistant and G suite too. This may also be a great option if you prefer longer key travel, as the keys are said to feel more responsive and comfortable as you tap away.

We haven’t tested this exact model, but two of Asus’s chromebooks featured in our round-up of the best . Our tester found the Asus Chromebook CX9 to be “extremely light” while boasting a premium look and feel.

Chrombooks can set you back over £1,000, so this £99 model could be well worth a shop this Prime Day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
