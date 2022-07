ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "A piece of the Quad Cities" is how Blanca Leal described her older sister, Cecilia Nache. "We grew up, born and raised in Moline. We grew up here, and her kids are born and raised here. We have two other sisters. We were always part of the church community, my parents owned a grocery store in the community," said Leal. "She was a very well-known presence. Not just with school, with family, church, just the community in general."

