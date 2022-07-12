ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

41-year-old man dies in Jackson County Jail cell

By Andrew Birkle
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man died in an isolation cell in the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:35 a.m. inmate Stephion Demeco from Michigan Center was found by deputies in a cell and not breathing.

Deputies said they immediately called 911 and started doing CPR on Demeco.

Jackson City Rescue and Jackson Community Ambulance came to the jail and continued trying life-saving efforts, but it was unsuccessful and Demeco passed away.

The Jackson Police Department and Jackson County Medical Examiner came to the jail to investigate the death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy was done and his death was determined to be of natural causes.

WLNS

5 catalytic converters & drugs found during stop in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further investigation, troopers found five stolen catalytic […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
