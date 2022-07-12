41-year-old man dies in Jackson County Jail cell

FILE PHOTO

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man died in an isolation cell in the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:35 a.m. inmate Stephion Demeco from Michigan Center was found by deputies in a cell and not breathing.

Deputies said they immediately called 911 and started doing CPR on Demeco.

Jackson City Rescue and Jackson Community Ambulance came to the jail and continued trying life-saving efforts, but it was unsuccessful and Demeco passed away.

The Jackson Police Department and Jackson County Medical Examiner came to the jail to investigate the death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy was done and his death was determined to be of natural causes.