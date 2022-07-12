Kern Living: Get It Twisted Food Truck

MOJAVE, Calif. -- Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru with a cafe in Mojave, California, for $4,560,000. The property is located along Highway 14, just past the Highway 58 interchange in southeastern Kern County. Millions of tourists pass through Mojave annually enroute to vacation destinations Mammoth Mountain (2.5 million annual visitors), Yosemite National Park (4 million annual visitors) and Death Valley National Park (1.6 million annual visitors).
