ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kern Living: Get It Twisted Food Truck

By Ryan Nelson, Kern Living
Bakersfield Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson introduces you to a 17-year-old food truck...

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Animal style fries and home cooking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing In-N-Out Burger Burger is opening in Delano, 17 News assignments editor Mason Rockfellow made a beeline to the Rosedale Highway location. He couldn’t wait to get his hands on some animal style fries, the “not so secret” item covered in sauce, cheese and grilled onions. Another staffer had never […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Better Bowls

As a man who loves chicken nuggets, burgers, and steaks, when Kern Living host Ryan Nelson was told "plant-based"? He was a little nervous. What he found was that they had quality food that tastes like anything you will eat. He talks with Better Bowls owner Jina McMillan about how the business got started and how they are bringing plant-based eats to Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What’s the best place to get French fries in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was National French Fry Day! Today guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: customers have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app. Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Authentic German bakery carries on traditions

Tehachapi's very own authentic German bakery has been serving the finest baked goods for the past 17 years. Kohnen's Country Bakery first opened its doors in 2004, but its traditions, recipes and practices date all the way back to 1683. It was during that year that a baker in Vienna...
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Kern#Cheese#Food Drink
Taft Midway Driller

Historic Pioneer Mercantile building to become restaurant

The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant. Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Inmate artists at Corcoran paint skateboards for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six months inmates, throughout the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR) have used their artistic skills to hand-paint skateboards for children, according to a press release from CDCR. Jessie Milo, 42, is one of the incarcerated artists at California State Prison-Corcoran.
CORCORAN, CA
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: A pause in the shade

George Hammond took this photo of a California Kingsnake as it paused on a fallen log on a recent warm day. California Kingsnakes (Lampropeltis californiae) get their common name of being “the king of snakes” due to their habit of feeding on other snakes, including rattlesnakes as well as other constrictors like Gophersnakes. Kingsnakes are not necessarily immune to rattlesnake venom, but they are highly resistant to it from birth, and so are able to kill and eat rattlesnakes without becoming ill from the snake venom.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Video: Couple gets unexpected crasher at wedding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One couple had an unexpected crasher at their wedding in March. Bakersfield native Timmy Stout, Tommy Stout’s little brother and best man, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and was expected to be at training during the wedding. The two hadn’t seen each other since Tommy’s bachelor party before Timmy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Former firefighter puzzles his way through retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jim Warren’s life has gone to pieces — but that’s just how he likes it. After retiring in 2017, the 86-year-old veteran and former firefighter has plenty of time on his hands. Or rather, his hands have plenty of time… to put together puzzles. “It’s an accomplishment, and just something to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Behind the Scenes at Houchin Community Blood Bank

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson gives you a behind-the-scenes look at Houchin Community Blood Bank and shows what happens when you give back blood. 5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309. (661) 323-4222. 11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311. (661) 323-4222.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Small chance of isolated thunderstorms this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy smoke from the Washburn Fire will move northward over Yosemite Valley both Thursday and Friday afternoon due to southerly transport winds. Triple digit heat will continue across the valley as high pressure over the Four Corners remains in place through early next week. Additionally,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of New Construction Starbucks Drive-Thru in Mojave, Calif. for $4.56 Million

MOJAVE, Calif. -- Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru with a cafe in Mojave, California, for $4,560,000. The property is located along Highway 14, just past the Highway 58 interchange in southeastern Kern County. Millions of tourists pass through Mojave annually enroute to vacation destinations Mammoth Mountain (2.5 million annual visitors), Yosemite National Park (4 million annual visitors) and Death Valley National Park (1.6 million annual visitors).
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern River takes another life Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Pasadena man was identified that died in the Kern River Sunday, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. This latest death brings the death toll to 320. Around 4:15 p.m., Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin, 21, was seen going under the water in the Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Temperatures may fall back into the 90s on Wednesday

If we see a third on Wednesday, we'll be in heatwave #2 for the season in Bakersfield. That's definitely possible, but it's going to be close!. The forecast high in Bakersfield is 100°, so if we're any cooler than the forecast we'll break our stretch of triple digit heat.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Wednesday marks three days at or above 100°

It was close, but Bakersfield made it up to 100° on Wednesday. That makes three days in a row at or above 100, so we're officially in heatwave #2 for the season!. It's not going to stop anytime soon, either. The forecast highs in Bakersfield are over 100 for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy