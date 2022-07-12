Motion to halt mall construction denied

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County, firefighters at the scene said. Appalachian Power crews on scene, located near the intersection of Indian Creek Road, say the road will be closed for several hours. The incident was reported...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County. From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Thursday afternoon to the Westmoreland area of Huntington after a car fell on a man, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident happened along Hughes Street near the intersection of Camden Road. Additional details are unavailable now. The Huntington Police Department is...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department has found a new way to make learning about safety fun. The Department just purchased an inflatable fire safety house as part of their public outreach programming to teach children about how to safely handle a situation involving fire. The building has...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is no secret that gas prices and costs are at an all-time high, but a new company in South Charleston is hoping to provide an efficient alternative for schools and students. GreenPower Motor Company has made it's way to West Virginia, and their...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A disabled vehicle is backing up traffic on I-64 in Cabell County. According to a dispatcher with Cabell County 911, the vehicle is partially blocking an eastbound lane at mile marker 17. Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are on scene. A tow truck may be...
(TNS) — A bill that would authorize the use of motorized scooters on the streets of Charleston is making its way through city council. Council's public safety committee Monday evening approved a version of bill no. 7956, allowing the use of scooters and adding requirements and prohibitions for their use.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. According to the complaint, customers in Quick -- located along Laurel Fork and Ben’s Fork area of Kanawha County -- have been without service for about 30 days.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine held an event Wednesday as part of a series of receptions marking the institution’s 50th anniversary of its founding. The school, which describes itself as West Virginia’s largest medical school, was founded in 1972 with the goal of...
Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
UPDATE (July 14, 2022, at 8:02 p.m.): The name of the man who died after a car he was working on fell on him has been released. The Huntington Police Department says Henry Howard Scites, 45 of Huntington, was working on a vehicle Thursday afternoon. They say Cabell County EMS...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says certain Frontier customers were ‘ignored and disrespected’ by the company after being without service for several weeks. Following the Kanawha County Commission requesting a general investigation from the state Public Service Commission (PSC) on the outage...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday in a unanimous vote, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the state of emergency in Lincoln County for six more months. For nearly two years, the Lincoln County school district has been under a state of emergency after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two fallen first responders in Nicholas County have been nominated to receive Medals of Valor. The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously to submit the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush to the West Virginia state legislature for consideration, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park Swimming Pool on Charleston’s West Side hill opens again on Tuesday at noon after being closed since June 26. On June 26, Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues out of their control and that they were working diligently to fix the issue.
