Charleston, WV

Motion to halt mall construction denied

By Blake Whitener
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motion to halt demolition of the Sears building at the...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Fallen tree closes roadway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County, firefighters at the scene said. Appalachian Power crews on scene, located near the intersection of Indian Creek Road, say the road will be closed for several hours. The incident was reported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pothole repair to close part of I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County. From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Car falls on man

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Thursday afternoon to the Westmoreland area of Huntington after a car fell on a man, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident happened along Hughes Street near the intersection of Camden Road. Additional details are unavailable now. The Huntington Police Department is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston fire officials make safety fun with new initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department has found a new way to make learning about safety fun. The Department just purchased an inflatable fire safety house as part of their public outreach programming to teach children about how to safely handle a situation involving fire. The building has...
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
WSAZ

Traffic backed up on I-64 near Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A disabled vehicle is backing up traffic on I-64 in Cabell County. According to a dispatcher with Cabell County 911, the vehicle is partially blocking an eastbound lane at mile marker 17. Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are on scene. A tow truck may be...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Government Technology

Charleston, W.Va., Public Safety Committee OKs Scooter Use

(TNS) — A bill that would authorize the use of motorized scooters on the streets of Charleston is making its way through city council. Council's public safety committee Monday evening approved a version of bill no. 7956, allowing the use of scooters and adding requirements and prohibitions for their use.
CHARLESTON, WV
#Charleston Town Center#Sears
fox40jackson.com

West Virginia church destroyed by fire, 3 suspects arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Backgrounder: Beckley’s First State Police Headquarters

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Lincoln County School District state of emergency extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday in a unanimous vote, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the state of emergency in Lincoln County for six more months. For nearly two years, the Lincoln County school district has been under a state of emergency after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fallen first responders nominated for Medals of Valor

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two fallen first responders in Nicholas County have been nominated to receive Medals of Valor. The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously to submit the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush to the West Virginia state legislature for consideration, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston’s Cato Pool opens again Tuesday at noon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cato Park Swimming Pool on Charleston’s West Side hill opens again on Tuesday at noon after being closed since June 26. On June 26, Charleston, WV Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to maintenance issues out of their control and that they were working diligently to fix the issue.
CHARLESTON, WV

