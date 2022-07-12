ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Living: Behind the Scenes at Houchin Community Blood Bank

By Ryan Nelson, Kern Living
 2 days ago

On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan...

KGET 17

Bakersfield Community Health Center: a local adult day activity center

Sponsored Content by Bakersfield Community Health Center. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Program Director, Yanis Almanza and Business Development Manager, Todd Jeffries with Bakersfield Community Health Center, an adult day activity center that promotes overall health through the many services they provide. For more information and to learn...
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Better Bowls

As a man who loves chicken nuggets, burgers, and steaks, when Kern Living host Ryan Nelson was told "plant-based"? He was a little nervous. What he found was that they had quality food that tastes like anything you will eat. He talks with Better Bowls owner Jina McMillan about how the business got started and how they are bringing plant-based eats to Bakersfield.
KERO 23 ABC News

Gas theft becoming an issue for farmers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the increase in gas prices the crime of gas siphoning has become a growing concern in Kern County. Gas theft can occur anywhere whether it be on your driveway at home, or any other place you park your vehicle. That is why the Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone ways to protect their property.
KGET 17

17 News @ Noon 7/14/2022

Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk, 47, dies on the line of duty. Bakersfield City Council moves forward with catalytic converter ordinance. Washburn fire update: No large Sequoias have been damaged. The fire is 23 percent contained.
KGET

KCSO investigating car-to-car shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of eastbound Highway 58 are reopen following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in central Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the highway between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot […]
KGET

What’s the best place to get French fries in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was National French Fry Day! Today guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: customers have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app. Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering […]
KGET

Inmate artists at Corcoran paint skateboards for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six months inmates, throughout the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR) have used their artistic skills to hand-paint skateboards for children, according to a press release from CDCR. Jessie Milo, 42, is one of the incarcerated artists at California State Prison-Corcoran.
KGET

Thousands of Adventist patients could be forced to find a new provider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
KGET

Man gets 20 years for deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
KGET

Suspect found after alleged purse theft in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD. RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached […]
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)

54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities identified 54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez, of Healdsburg, and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia, of Montclair, as the victims who lost their lives following a head-on collision Monday in Bakersfield. The fatal semi-truck crash took place on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road [...]
Bakersfield Channel

Wednesday marks three days at or above 100°

It was close, but Bakersfield made it up to 100° on Wednesday. That makes three days in a row at or above 100, so we're officially in heatwave #2 for the season!. It's not going to stop anytime soon, either. The forecast highs in Bakersfield are over 100 for...
