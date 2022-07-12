Kern Living: Behind the Scenes at Houchin Community Blood Bank

As a man who loves chicken nuggets, burgers, and steaks, when Kern Living host Ryan Nelson was told "plant-based"? He was a little nervous. What he found was that they had quality food that tastes like anything you will eat. He talks with Better Bowls owner Jina McMillan about how the business got started and how they are bringing plant-based eats to Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO