Kern Living: Behind the Scenes at Houchin Community Blood Bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
As a man who loves chicken nuggets, burgers, and steaks, when Kern Living host Ryan Nelson was told "plant-based"? He was a little nervous. What he found was that they had quality food that tastes like anything you will eat. He talks with Better Bowls owner Jina McMillan about how the business got started and how they are bringing plant-based eats to Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the increase in gas prices the crime of gas siphoning has become a growing concern in Kern County. Gas theft can occur anywhere whether it be on your driveway at home, or any other place you park your vehicle. That is why the Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone ways to protect their property.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield bar La Catrina had its liquor license "indefinitely" suspended by Alcohol Beverage Control following investigations by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street. According to a statement from the KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the...
Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk, 47, dies on the line of duty. Bakersfield City Council moves forward with catalytic converter ordinance. Washburn fire update: No large Sequoias have been damaged. The fire is 23 percent contained.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of eastbound Highway 58 are reopen following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in central Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the highway between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family members of the woman who was found dead in a Bakersfield park said she was mislabeled by police as a transient. Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a transient woman run over and killed while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Family members identified the victim to 17 News […]
Public safety officers – including a fire department helicopter – escorted the body of Station 23 Fire Captain Brian Falk from the tiny westside oil town to the county coroner’s office in east Bakersfield, where more than 100 firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and EMTs waited to offer a somber greeting and participate in a brief ceremony.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six months inmates, throughout the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR) have used their artistic skills to hand-paint skateboards for children, according to a press release from CDCR. Jessie Milo, 42, is one of the incarcerated artists at California State Prison-Corcoran.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD. RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have identified two persons of interest in connection to the hit-and-run death of a sleeping woman at Jefferson Park on Tuesday. Police did not release the two people’s names or ages, but said they are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made. On July […]
54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities identified 54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez, of Healdsburg, and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia, of Montclair, as the victims who lost their lives following a head-on collision Monday in Bakersfield. The fatal semi-truck crash took place on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road [...]
It was close, but Bakersfield made it up to 100° on Wednesday. That makes three days in a row at or above 100, so we're officially in heatwave #2 for the season!. It's not going to stop anytime soon, either. The forecast highs in Bakersfield are over 100 for...
