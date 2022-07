The Manassas City Council on Monday approved a plan to raise speed limits in two school zones but enforce them with new speed cameras at their Monday meeting. Under the plan, photo enforcement of speed limits at Round Elementary and Metz Middle schools could start as early as next school year. But under the recommendation from police, the speed limits at the school zones would actually increase from 15 mph during school hours to 25.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO