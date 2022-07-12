ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Staying hot and steamy, but backing down from triple digits for a few days

By Jeff Castle
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of very hot and humid conditions will continue for the foreseeable future, but at least we may be backing down from seeing triple digits for a few days. Rain chances also return, although widespread wet weather looks unlikely. Temperatures will eventually settle back...

