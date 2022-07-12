Staying hot and steamy, but backing down from triple digits for a few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking slightly cooler temperatures along with a pop up shower or storm Thursday. While some places did deal with some severe weather, everyone’s temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to the triple digit heat Wednesday. As we head into the weekend though we are tracking elevated humidity and slowly rising temperatures again for the region. By the time we get to Sunday highs will be close to 100 degrees. But early next week we are tracking another front that will be moving through the region bringing more showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures. But as soon as we dry out Tuesday temperatures will again be on the rise.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO