Missouri man, woman dead after vehicle strikes telephone phone

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the parents accused of killing their baby in 2017 and abandoning the body in a backpack, is back in Boone County. Staffone Fountain was in court Thursday. He and the baby's mother Lavosha Daniels are charged in the baby's murder. The judge revealed Fountain allegedly killed the baby by strangulation.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO