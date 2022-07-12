ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MO

Missouri man, woman dead after vehicle strikes telephone phone

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago

HOWARD COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 4p.m. Monday in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006...

stjosephpost.com

fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man, woman die in crash on rural highway

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A wreck along a rural Missouri highway claimed the lives of a Boonville man and woman. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 124, just west of County Road 409, in Howard County. State authorities...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Boonville Couple Killed in Howard County Crash

A Boonville couple was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 20-year-old James E. Dorman of Boonville, was on Missouri 124, one-tenth of a mile west of County Road 409 around 4 p.m., when the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a telephone pole and overturned into a tree.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate overnight shooting in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Columbia. Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of East Nifong Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, which included damage to...
COLUMBIA, MO
