For almost four decades, Dr. David P. Fucinari has been helping people in the Thumb keep up with their oral health. Now there is a new addition to his practice. Fucinari has been in dental practice in Ubly for 38 years, starting back in 1983. Born and raised in East Detroit, now known as Eastpointe, Dr. Fucinari knew at a young age that this was the career that he would further pursue.

UBLY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO