Count Habitat for Humanity of Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia as on board with the Arlington government’s Missing Middle housing proposal. The proposed zoning change “is not the answer to the affordability crisis, but it is one answer, that the county [government] could and should implement,” John Smoot, co-president and CEO of the organization’s D.C./Northern Virginia chapter, said in a recent letter to County Board members.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO