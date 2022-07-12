ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Best French Fries In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

July 13th is National French Fries Day! What better way to celebrate than by trying out the state's best fries?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Texas come from Hyde Park in Austin. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Hyde Park serves their signature fries with a special secret recipe dipping sauce. The fries are a work of art, drenched in buttermilk, coated with flour, and seasoned flawlessly with black pepper and spices. They are served in small portions to feed a few and a large appetizer portion that will feed up to six."

