Ohio appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” In his original tweet, he re-tweeted a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had also suggested the rape was a hoax, and wrote, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The tweet was re-tweeted by the House GOP Judiciary Committee. Yost issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the horrific incident appeared to be true.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO