Ohio State

Ohio appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents.

By WCBE 90.5FM
wcbe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio – a state that voted twice for Obama – and then twice for Trump – appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents. An NPR database shows at least 48 people in the state were arrested in connection with the U.S Capitol attack. That’s the 6th...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 34

Sandra Moore
2d ago

you can't talk to these people. l have 2 of them in my own family. I can't bring up politics or there will be a big fight, shouting about Democrats. I am satisfied now that Trump is gone. I just wish the media would stop following him and printing articles about him. I don't care what he's doing.

Reply(5)
14
Dennis Sarisky
2d ago

Ohio, Jesus Christ, get educated, you are embarrassing to all of us Buckeyes.

Reply
14
NO Rumors just facts
2d ago

Gee, I'm so surprised, # sarcasm. They were also involved in the aplot to kidnap the governor of Mi.

Reply(1)
5
wksu.org

ACLU of Ohio alleges Buckeye Valley Local Schools violated a Columbus author's First Amendment right

The ACLU of Ohio is alleging the Buckeye Valley School Board violated the first amendment rights of a Columbus author and students. It’s Okay to be a Unicorn! is a children's book by Jason Tharp. The book is about a unicorn pretending to be a horse until he learns to embrace his true self. Tharp was invited by Buckeye Valley West Elementary School to read his book in April, but district administration stopped him from reading after some parents and school board members thought it conveyed a pro LGBTQ+ message.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose notifies county boards of elections to use Ohio State Board of Education districts that critics say are gerrymandered

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Thursday that he instructed the 88 county boards of elections to implement new boundaries for the Ohio State Board of Education that Gov. Mike DeWine created in January -- which civil rights groups and teachers unions have criticized as gerrymandered.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban. An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Whaley campaign calls on Governor DeWine, Yost to apologize for questioning 10-year-old rape survivor forced to travel for abortion

DAYTON, Ohio — Today, the Whaley/Stephens for Ohio campaign is calling on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost to apologize for their role in calling into question the validity of a story about a 10-year-old girl who was raped and had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion, due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Reportedly, earlier this afternoon, an arrest has been made in connection with the case.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

More than 6,000 early votes cast for Ohio August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has released the first early voting numbers for the upcoming August primary. Just over 6,200 early votes have been cast and more than 44,000 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in person, according to data from an informal survey by the Secretary of […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

What led so many Ohioans to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6?

The village of Woodstock is in northern Champaign County. Homes are over a hundred years old and a faded for-sale sign is posted in the window of one of the few markets. Neighbors chat on the street. Kids hang out in backyard pools. American flags and a pride flag hang from front porches.
WOODSTOCK, OH
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion a ‘Lie’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” In his original tweet, he re-tweeted a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had also suggested the rape was a hoax, and wrote, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The tweet was re-tweeted by the House GOP Judiciary Committee. Yost issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the horrific incident appeared to be true.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

‘It is time’: Prosecutor calls on court to set execution date for Ohio killer

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill. Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE

