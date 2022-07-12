Elizabeth Banks Kicks Off Her Heels For Animal Print Slides on Her Way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Banks looked cheery on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live in a black attire with favor of different textures.

As she skipped to the entrance, she wore a close v-neck wrap top with long sleeves, slightly inched up. The pleated fabric was comfortable and perfect for the summer weather as the fabric was light against her. She wore a pair of high-waisted black capri shorts that sparkled in the sun. The sequins covered her entire shorts and gleamed with hints of blue over the black fabric. There was also a belt wrapped around the pair of shorts that tied on the side and swung as she walked.

For her makeup look she went with a soft pink eyeshadow and a nude lip to match the tint of hot pink in her footwear. For her accessories, she wore a thin gold necklace with a small pendant and dangling silver earrings. These little moments of accessories, along with her choice of a tote bag played as simplistic choices for her overall bold outfit.

“The Hunger Games” actress wore a pair of hot pink Dolce & Gabbana slides. The DG print went across the pair of slides with cutouts of the letters across the front of the foot. Not only were these slides immensely stylish with the pink and black patterns spotting the entirety of the shoe but this choice of footwear served for comfortable leisure. The ability to sleep these shoes off and on, plus the mobility in these shoes promoted support for Banks.

Slides are very important for the summer because with such heat, many activities will require for a pair of shoes that you won’t have to lace up or unbuckle. They’re also easily affordable as most brands make their own renditioned style.

Banks has always had a colorful style, as in the past she’s worn floral, striped, and gingham prints in her everyday wear. Now, she can add animal print and sequins to her resume of color and texture