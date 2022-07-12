ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Elizabeth Banks Kicks Off Her Heels For Animal Print Slides on Her Way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsrKw_0gdFm0Me00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Banks looked cheery on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live in a black attire with favor of different textures.

As she skipped to the entrance, she wore a close v-neck wrap top with long sleeves, slightly inched up. The pleated fabric was comfortable and perfect for the summer weather as the fabric was light against her. She wore a pair of high-waisted black capri shorts that sparkled in the sun. The sequins covered her entire shorts and gleamed with hints of blue over the black fabric. There was also a belt wrapped around the pair of shorts that tied on the side and swung as she walked.

For her makeup look she went with a soft pink eyeshadow and a nude lip to match the tint of hot pink in her footwear. For her accessories, she wore a thin gold necklace with a small pendant and dangling silver earrings. These little moments of accessories, along with her choice of a tote bag played as simplistic choices for her overall bold outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PWVu_0gdFm0Me00
Elizabeth Banks is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. 11 Jul 2022 Pictured: Elizabeth Banks. Photo credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA877112_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“The Hunger Games” actress wore a pair of hot pink Dolce & Gabbana slides. The DG print went across the pair of slides with cutouts of the letters across the front of the foot. Not only were these slides immensely stylish with the pink and black patterns spotting the entirety of the shoe but this choice of footwear served for comfortable leisure. The ability to sleep these shoes off and on, plus the mobility in these shoes promoted support for Banks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDkXd_0gdFm0Me00
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Slides are very important for the summer because with such heat, many activities will require for a pair of shoes that you won’t have to lace up or unbuckle. They’re also easily affordable as most brands make their own renditioned style.

Banks has always had a colorful style, as in the past she’s worn floral, striped, and gingham prints in her everyday wear. Now, she can add animal print and sequins to her resume of color and texture

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Click here to read the full article. Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare. Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs. There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Elevates Short Shorts With Christian Louboutin Pumps at Montblanc’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts made a stylish appearance during Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring 2023 shows at a Montblanc party last night. Stepping out, the actress showed off a chic outfit consisting of a black collared button-front top featuring an embroidered design throughout and matching short shorts. The 31-year-old then draped a long black and white checkered coat on top and grounded the getup with a pair of timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps. She opted for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Melania Trump Has Spa Day in NYC in Her Signature Sky-High Heels That Upgraded a Casual Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump took her signature style to the Big Apple. The former first lady was spotted exiting a spa after arriving from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump stepped out in a green jacket that featured a belted waist, slightly ruched sleeves and a floral embroidery on the side. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she teamed the outerwear with beige pants and touted her essentials in a cream handbag. The Slovene model let her highlighted tresses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Prints#Dolce Gabbana#Dg
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Has ‘First Class’ Fashion Moment in Silk Pajamas, $65 Sunglasses & Sky-High Heels

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez took to first-class travel in style. The “Halftime” star took on jet-set dressing in comfort, wearing a set of white silk pajamas. Featuring a collared shirt and flowing trousers, the set gained a whimsical elegance from a pink, blue and yellow print of hummingbirds. Completing her look were gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and $65 oversized Quay cat-eye sunglasses with pink frames and gold chain accents, plus a matching leather Valentino top-handle bag punctuated with a gold pyramid stud. The star shared a clip of her strutting on the runway on Instagram,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gives Little Black Dress Glam Twists in Embellished Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With Chelsea Handler

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked gorgeous and glamorous while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The multi-hypenate superstar joined guest-host Chelsea Handler to chat about married life, her DJ career and turning down President Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. Hilton explained that President Biden had asked to her to DJ at the Summits of America dinner, but she denied his request to watch her friend say,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest. Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.
ELECTIONS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy