Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask $18 million for Hancock Park estate

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
Built in 1929, the architectural gem spans 11,500 square feet with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a plush red screening room. (Tyler Hogan)

Power couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are looking to unload their trophy home in Hancock Park, listing the 1920s architectural gem for $18 million.

Ozzy, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, and Sharon, who co-hosted “The Talk” for over a decade, bought the manor for $11.85 million in 2015 from Oren Koules, a film producer best known for the “Saw” franchise.

The mansion was built in 1929, and during their seven-year stay, the Osbournes updated the place while keeping close to its Old Hollywood style. An arched wooden door sets a stately tone, leading to formal spaces such as a two-story foyer with herringbone floors, a living room under a crystal chandelier and a wood-paneled office anchored by a stone fireplace.

Another highlight comes in the kitchen, which the pair outfitted with splashes of marble and a curved breakfast booth.

An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan. Upstairs, there’s a huge primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms. Down below, there’s a plush red screening room wrapped in velvet.

In total, the mansion features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 11,500 square feet, including a separate guest apartment above the garage. Out back, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool surrounding by gardens, hedges and a fountain.

Ozzy, 73, found massive success with Black Sabbath and also as a solo artist, releasing nine albums with the band and 13 on his own, including the upcoming “Patient Number 9.” In 2006, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sharon, 69, hosted her own talk show, “The Sharon Osbourne Show,” before joining “The Talk” in 2010. She left that show in 2021. The London native also served as a judge on the talent shows “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Together, the pair starred in “The Osbournes,” a reality show that followed their family life.

Jonah Wilson and Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

