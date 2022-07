LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michiganders in crisis now have an easy-to-remember three-digit number to call for help – 988. Michigan has joined the nation in transitioning to the 988-dialing code, which will operate through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network of more than 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers across the country.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO