5 Seconds Of Summer on finding their 'beautiful sacred place' together after a decade

5 Seconds Of Summer caught up with Audacy's Karson & Kennedy before their performance at the Mix Beach House on the rooftop of The Lobster Trap in Boston this weekend.

LISTEN NOW : 5 Seconds Of Summer Interview From The Mix Beach House!

Having known each other for years and admittedly knowing each other's secrets and skeletons in the closet, Karson & Kennedy asked 5SOS what it’s like for them as they’ve now reached the decade mark as band.

“We just know each other so well as this point that you just realize that everyone has their own life, and that’s actually a good thing,” they said. “And obviously you want your friends to do well, and from a music standpoint and from a touring standpoint you need to have your separate things, so when you come together it’s like you guys — a beautiful sacred place, as opposed to I don’t know… bringing all your s*** to it I suppose.”

Acknowledging just how different things are from when they first started, “from 15 to 25 you change so much anyway as a human.” Explaining that what helps is feeling connected to the band or rather family, adding that it doesn’t hurt that still being able to stand each other is also a major feat.

“Growing up together I think is so important for us,” 5SOS added. Expressing, “we’re closer outside of the band maybe then we even are in the band. And I think that so insanely important.”

The conversation didn’t stop there, press play above to listen to everything else 5SOS had to say about their brotherly bond and more.

