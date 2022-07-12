ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet EV chargers threatened by Moss bill

By William R. Toler
 3 days ago
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, is a sponsor on a bill that, among other things, would prohibit free EV chargers on government property unless gas and diesel were also available at no cost.

HAMLET — One local EV charging station could be uprooted if a bill — sponsored by Richmond County’s Rep. Ben Moss — gains traction.

House Bill 1049 would prohibit free charging stations for electric vehicles on local, county or state government property — unless that same property also offers gasoline and diesel fuel at no cost.

The bill, filed May 25, provides $50,000 to the N.C. Department of Transportation to remove charging stations that do not comply with the provisions of the act.

“I believe in clean, renewable energy solutions that are brought forward by the free market,” Moss said in a statement released June 24 after he said he had received emails and phone calls related to the bill.

“However, I don’t believe that taxpayers should be footing the bill by providing ‘free’ electric vehicle charging stations on state and local government property unless the same locations offer gasoline or diesel fuel at no charge,” Moss continued. “There is no reason hardworking taxpayers should be subsidizing energy costs for the owners of $100,000+ vehicles. Until EVs are affordable for working families and made 100% in the USA, we need to do more to increase American energy production.”

Other main sponsors of the bill are Reps. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, Mark Brody, R-Union, and George Cleveland, R-Onslow. The bill has also picked up support from Rep. Donnie Loftis, R-Gaston.

From left: Rep. Keith Kidwell, Rep. Mark Brody and Rep. George Cleveland.

The city of Hamlet had chargers installed in Main Street Park, across from the Depot, in 2017.

“The purpose of the charging station is to attract people to our wonderful public spaces in Hamlet,” City Manager Matthew Christian told the RO in an email on June 28. “The two chargers located at Main Street Park encourage people to get off the highway and make a stop in Hamlet to enjoy the park and the beautifully restored Depot & Museum.”

According to Christian, the city spends less than $50 per month on average for electricity at the park, which includes not only the chargers, but the lights and any power used for public events, such as the Boxcar Concert Series.

“It’s worth noting that this average includes a basic customer charge of $21, so the average electricity cost is less than $30,” Christian continued. “Even if we removed the chargers we would maintain our other services and the associated charges. From my perspective, the cost of providing the electric vehicle chargers in Hamlet is negligible.”

Christian added that, at that time, the city had not taken an official position on the bill.

H.B. 1049, “Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations,” doesn’t just address charging on government property.

Another section of the bill would require any business that provides free charging stations to include on the receipts to all customers the percentage “of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge.”

In addition to the Hamlet site, PlugShare.com also lists that there is one Level 2 charger each at Dieffenbach GM Superstore and Griffin Nissan in Rockingham. It also shows the 12-unit Tesla Supercharger station in Richmond Plaza.

There are also several in Moore County, including one at the Southern Pines Public Library, which would be targeted by the government property provision of the bill.

However, the map doesn’t include the charger installed by Pee Dee Electric at The Berry Patch just outside Ellerbe last year.

EV charger at the Berry Patch. RO file photo

The bill has been a topic of conversation of EV supporters in online forums and publications.

Car and Driver Senior Editor Ezra Dyer, who says he lives in District 52 — recently redrawn to include Richmond County and southern Moore County — takes Moss to task in a July 7 opinion piece for the popular auto magazine.

In the sarcastic column, Dyer chastises the receipt requirement.

“That way, anyone who showed up for dinner in an F-150 (not the electric one) can get mad that their jalapeño poppers helped pay for a business expense not directly related to them,” Dyer writes. “It’s the same way you demand to know how much Applebee’s spends to keep the lights on in its parking lot overnight, when you’re not there. Sure, this will be an accounting nightmare, but it’ll all be worth it if we can prevent even one person from adding 16 miles of charge to a Nissan Leaf while eating a bloomin’ onion — not that restaurants around here have free chargers, but you can’t be too careful.”

Meanwhile, halfway across the country, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to use more than $400 million in federal funds to install chargers every 50-70 miles over the next five years, the Texas Tribune reported in June.

According to records with the N.C. General Assembly, H.B. 1049 was referred to the Transportation Committee. Moss and Cleveland are both listed as vice chairmen of the Transportation Committee.

CarBuzz.com

New Republican Bill Says Free EV Charging Stations Should Only Be Allowed With Free Gas Pumps

For owners of electric vehicles, easy access to free public charging could be the difference between buying a new EV or not. Toyota is one such example of a company offering free public charging for one year for buyers of the bZ4X, while the much pricier Audi e-tron GT was also launched with complimentary charging. However, not everyone is happy about this. Ben Moss, Republican North Carolina Representative, has introduced a new bill that would effectively ban free public EV chargers in the state. Incredibly, the free charging points would only be allowed if free gas and diesel pumps were also added in the same location - an unrealistic expectation, to say the least, especially in light of record gas prices.
GAS PRICE
Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
thecentersquare.com

Teachers, state employees get raises in North Carolina budget

(The Center Square) – Teachers and state employees will get bigger raises, while additional funding for school safety, state retirees, infrastructure and other priorities are also set for a boost as part of budget adjustments signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. The second-term Democrat signed the state’s $27.9...
The Associated Press

Cooper signs NC budget; COVID-19 emergency to end Aug. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-backed adjustments to North Carolina’s budget were signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, ensuring that state workers will get slightly larger pay raises and that construction projects and state reserves will receive billions of dollars more than initially planned. The signing marks the second year in a row that Cooper has accepted the GOP’s comprehensive state government spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The measure alters the second year of the two-year budget bill that he signed last November. Cooper said the measure included “critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce.” Cooper also announced that North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency would expire Aug. 15 after almost 2 1/2 years because of budget language that gives flexibility to his health department to respond to the pandemic. Cooper had until Monday night — 10 days after the House and Senate gave final legislative approval to their $27.9 billion plan — to sign the bill or veto it, or it otherwise would become law without his signature.
Hamlet, NC
Autoweek.com

The EV Charging Industry Has a Maintenance Problem

One academic study found only 72.5 percent of 657 public fast chargers in the San Francisco Bay area in working order. EV owners continue to be highly satisfied with their vehicles, while are frustrated with the state of our public charging infrastructure. One company, Charge Enterprises, both installs and maintains...
