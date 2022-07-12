ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP Theatre Program deeply rooted in ‘Strike at the Wind!”s success

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAS2p_0gdFjyuG00

PEMBROKE — The collaboration between the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” and UNC Pembroke’s theatre program stretches 40-plus years.

“Strike at the Wind!” often leaned on the theatre program’s students and staff for actors, stagehands and providing technical support. The longstanding relationship continues tonight as the iconic drama returns to the Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The play will be performed for four nights —Tuesday through Friday — beginning at 8 p.m. each night. The show on Friday is sold out. General admission is $10. For tickets, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call the Givens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 910.521.6361. All sales are final.

Chairs will be provided in the upper section. Guests in the lawn seating section must bring their own chairs.

The play tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. Jonathan Drahos, professor and director of the Theatre Program at UNCP, has directed the play for the last five years. Nearly half of the cast, including Henry’s wife, Rhoda Strong, are current students or theatre program alumni.

Third-year theatre student Cheyenne Ward is playing Rhoda for the second year in a row.

“I’m excited about this season,” Ward said. “Dr. Drahos is digging into the characters’ emotions this year, especially with the intentions behind Henry and Rhoda’s lines. I can’t wait to see how the community will react.”

Bill Oxendine, who will reprise the role of Henry, said the audience can expect to enjoy a theatrical experience of a story not only about the Lumbee people and their fight against racial injustice but a story about people of all races who band together and take a stand for the voiceless.

“They can expect to see a great cast who is passionate about what we are doing and who will lay it all out on the stage,” said Oxendine, a veteran of the stage and a 2021 graduate of the theatre program.

“Strike at the Wind!” is a family affair for the talented Oxendine family as Bill’s older brother, Wyvis Oxendine Jr., plays the hot-headed Sheriff Reuben King. Their sister and fellow UNCP theatre alumna, Wynona Oxendine, plays the leader while their mother, Denise, assumes the role of Mama Cumbo.

“It’s much more fun and natural playing alongside my family,” said Bill Oxendine, who has been accepted into the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City, N.Y.

“I’m so comfortable being on stage with them,” he said. “It’s fun getting to spend time with them because acting takes a lot of your time, so it’s great to go through this process with them.”

Onstage chemistry can be tough but not for Bill and Cheyenne––who’ve been longtime friends, starred together in other plays and recently took their love off stage.

“Similar to acting alongside my family, when it comes to scenes that involve intimate moments you must feel comfortable with that person for the performance to be believable and successful, so that makes those scenes easier for us.”

This week’s shows continues a tradition that has been a vital part of the tribe’s culture since 1976. The play returned in 2017 after a 10-year hiatus.

“Dr. Drahos has been open to the ideas of the community and trying to understand the culture and come up with ways to improve the play,” he said. “Henry Berry Lowrie was a voice for the voiceless during a time of segregation. It was inspiring to see blacks, whites and native people working together for a common goal not just for Lumbee people, but for all people.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Robesonian

Registrations open for Project IndigeCHOICE Summer Camp

LUMBERTON — Registrations are still open for Project IndigeCHOICE, a free summer camp for American Indian students who reside in the Lumbee Tribal Service area which includes Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties. The camp will take place at Robeson Community College from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July...
CUMBERLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncp#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Deeply Rooted#Unc Pembroke#Performing#Musical Theater#Uncp Theatre Program#The Theatre Program#Cheyenne Ward
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dunkin’ bringing next generation store to Whiteville next week

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — People who live, work and travel through Whiteville can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, according to the company. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 1006 Smyrna Drive on Wednesday, July 20th, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. 
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Watermelon Day Saturday at Farmers Market

Nothing says summer like a “red to the rind” watermelon. Whether it’s a Charleston Grey on a grandmother’s porch after Sunday dinner, a truckload of Congos at Vacation Bible School, a volunteer hybrid broken open on the tailgate of a tobacco truck — or even teenagers stealing a melon in the dead of night — watermelons invoke memories for almost everyone in southeastern North Carolina.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RichmondCC partners with Raven Advisory on EMT, paramedic training

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has partnered with an international security service and multi-tactical training company to provide emergency medical technician and paramedic training. RichmondCC and Raven Advisory LLC will provide EMT and paramedic certification training to Department of Defense, federal and civilian students under the College’s N.C. state...
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Robesonian

Center honors Maynor brothers’ service

LUMBERTON — For nearly 43 years, a Maynor represented West Lumberton on City Council. Moving forward, the Maynor name will be represented at a city building in West Lumberton. The city dedicated the Maynor Resource Center, in memory of Leon Maynor and in honor of Glenn Maynor, during a...
LUMBERTON, NC
getnews.info

Love Pines Realty Announces 170 Woodgreen Drive, Aberdeen Ranch Home for Sale

Real Estate Agent Jennifer L Carlson is pleased to present 170 Woodgreen Drive for sale. The adorable ranch style home is positioned conveniently in Aberdeen on NC 5. Very close to a popular franchise of restaurants and shopping stores. Less than 3 miles from the downtown Main Street in Aberdeen. Approximately six miles to the popular Village of Pinehurst. Close proximity to Fort Bragg Military base.. Call Jennifer L Carlson to schedule an appointment to see this home for sale in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, NC
wkml.com

The Top 5 French Fries in Fayetteville for National French Fry Day

It’s National French Fry Day and it’s time to determine what the top five fast food French fries in Fayetteville are!. Nothing can get you more fired up than the debate over who has the best fries! And the folks at National Today put out their results for the best fast food fries in America. And lucky for you, all of these are available in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy