8 Shows That Deserved Better From the 2022 Emmys

Netflix's crime drama series Ozark led departing series in Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, with such series as Insecure, Killing Eve, Black-ish, This Is Us, Goliath and Better Call Saul also making a splash.
Wrapping the second part of its fourth and final season in April, Ozark scored 13 nominations in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Lead Actor (Jason Bateman), Drama Lead Actress (Laura Linney), Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner), Drama Guest Actor (Tom Pelphrey), Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, Directing, Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Music Supervision, Writing and Sound Mixing. Garner returns to the Supporting...
