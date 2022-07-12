ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

8 Shows That Deserved Better From the 2022 Emmys

By Kelly Connolly
TVGuide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says Emmys season like mourning a scorned TV series. Sure, in the age of Peak Peak Peak TV, there are so many shows out there that it's possible the concept of an Emmys snub is starting to lose its meaning. But as long as we have rage to spare for...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Snubbed On All 2022 Emmy Nominations

Per the Television Academy’s live announcement, Yellowstone did not receive nomination in any of these four 2022 categories. Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM PT, actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for this year’s Emmys. Yellowstone has been a favorite nominee on several fronts for the 74th Emmy Awards. But the votes didn’t come through, and the show has once again been left out of any Emmy contention.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. HBO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

9 Actors Who Should Have Been Nominated for the 2022 Emmys

Congratulations to the actors nominated for Emmys in 2022. Most of you deserve it. But we're not talking about you right now. We're here to participate in a tradition as cherished as the announcement of nominations itself: complaining about how our favorite actors weren't nominated. Seriously, how are you gonna be the Emmys and not nominate some of these people?
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney’s Reaction to Her Double Emmy Nomination Was Incredibly Wholesome

Sydney Sweeney has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Since the 24-year-old’s early roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, she’s appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, enthralled viewers in The White Lotus, won a part opposite Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Madame Web, and dazzled critics with her embodiment of the fragile, beguiling Cassie across two seasons of Euphoria. The ultimate sign that she’s secured her position as one of the most sought-after actors of her generation? The fact that, on July 12, she was recognized by the Television Academy for the first time ever, with not one, but two Emmy nominations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyler
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Deadline

HBO & HBO Max Smash Past Netflix In Total Emmy Nominations As Hulu & Apple Score Strong Showings

Click here to read the full article. The Emmy nomination battle between HBO and Netflix took a new turn this morning with the Warner Bros. Discovery company soaring past its streaming rival. HBO and HBO Max scored 140 nominations, up from 130 last year. This was in contrast with Netflix’s 105 nominations, down considerably from last year’s 129. Netflix might quibble with the fact that the numbers include both HBO and HBO Max, but the premium cable network beat Netflix on its own with 108 nominations. HBO secured 32 of its own. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The battle between HBO and...
NFL
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Television Academy#Limited Series#Fx
Daily Mail

Succession receives a whopping 25 Emmy nominations including Lead Actor nods for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong... making the HBO series the most-nominated show of the year

HBO's Succession topped the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, garnering a total of 25 nods, and becoming the most-nominated show of the year. It was announced that the dramedy picked up nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as two entries into the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category with Brian Cox, 76, and Jeremy Strong, 43.
TV SERIES
BET

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Earn Big Emmy Nominations

It’s Emmy season and the nominations are hot off the press as the virtual ceremony was presented by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero alongside the Television Academy CEO Frank Schermaon Tuesday, July 12th. Many fans were itching to see if Abbott Elementary would pick up any noms this...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Latest News, Cast, and Everything to Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

Games of Thrones ended in 2019, but the prequel House of the Dragon will soon bring dragons and rulers good, bad, and mad back to our screens. The highly anticipated HBO show takes place 200 years before the events of Games of Thrones, and follows the Targaryens at the height of their power. Though Westeros has seen decades of peace, a civil war is brewing.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ozark’ Leads In Emmy Noms Tally For Departing Series, Not Much Love For ‘This Is Us’ And ‘Black-ish’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s crime drama series Ozark led departing series in Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, with such series as Insecure, Killing Eve, Black-ish, This Is Us, Goliath and Better Call Saul also making a splash. Wrapping the second part of its fourth and final season in April, Ozark scored 13 nominations in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Lead Actor (Jason Bateman), Drama Lead Actress (Laura Linney), Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner), Drama Guest Actor (Tom Pelphrey), Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, Directing, Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Music Supervision, Writing and Sound Mixing. Garner returns to the Supporting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on TV Tonight: Everything's Trash in Phoebe Robinson's Freeform Comedy

"Everything's trash" is not what you'll be saying after checking out Everything's Trash, a new Freeform comedy from creator-star Phoebe Robinson that's angling to bring millennial woes to life. Looking ahead to the weekend, you can watch John Cho take a sad dad road trip in Don't Make Me Go, gawk at what they've done to Persuasion, and cringe along with Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal. Everything else may be trash, but TV isn't.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Netflix blockbuster ‘Squid Game’ makes Emmy history

“Squid Game” is continuing to make history. Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy. The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy