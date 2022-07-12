8 Shows That Deserved Better From the 2022 Emmys

Sydney Sweeney has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Since the 24-year-old’s early roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, she’s appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, enthralled viewers in The White Lotus, won a part opposite Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Madame Web, and dazzled critics with her embodiment of the fragile, beguiling Cassie across two seasons of Euphoria. The ultimate sign that she’s secured her position as one of the most sought-after actors of her generation? The fact that, on July 12, she was recognized by the Television Academy for the first time ever, with not one, but two Emmy nominations.

