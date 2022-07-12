Chicharito, Vela, Long, Morris to lead MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX

On the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, 1968, some of the most accomplished track and field athletes in the United States gathered for a meet at Hayward Field, a nearly half-century old facility on a corner of the University of Oregon campus in the small city of Eugene, which then had a population just under 75,000. The meet had no official name – news accounts at the time called it a “Pre-Olympic meet” or a “twilight” meet. Marketing was not what it would become. Jim Ryun, world record holder in the mile and 1,500 meters, was there. Lee Evans, who six weeks later in Mexico City would win the 400-meter gold medal and set a world record that would last 20 years, was there, too. It was a cool night, with temperatures in the low 60s. Dark clouds tracked across the sky and intermittently spilled raindrops onto the hard cinder track.

