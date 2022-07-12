ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Chicharito, Vela, Long, Morris to lead MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin, and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game. Mexico’s Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Summer League standouts: 11 players who caught my eye in Las Vegas

Summer League basketball is pure fun. It’s entertaining. It’s also chaotic, guard driven, sloppy, stylistically often resembles more of a pick-up game at the Y than an organized contest, and it’s not a great predictor of NBA success. Like Vegas itself, Summer League is entertainment lacking substance. The games are filled with open big men ignored by guards looking to pad their stats, and Vegas is home to the million-dollar move followed by the 5¢ finish. Some players struggle in Summer League because their games just don’t fit the style, while others thrive in the chaos but can’t translate that to an NBA court.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Track and field worlds come to Eugene: An unlikely alliance six decades in the making

On the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, 1968, some of the most accomplished track and field athletes in the United States gathered for a meet at Hayward Field, a nearly half-century old facility on a corner of the University of Oregon campus in the small city of Eugene, which then had a population just under 75,000. The meet had no official name – news accounts at the time called it a “Pre-Olympic meet” or a “twilight” meet. Marketing was not what it would become. Jim Ryun, world record holder in the mile and 1,500 meters, was there. Lee Evans, who six weeks later in Mexico City would win the 400-meter gold medal and set a world record that would last 20 years, was there, too. It was a cool night, with temperatures in the low 60s. Dark clouds tracked across the sky and intermittently spilled raindrops onto the hard cinder track.
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Where the Summer League championship game race stands entering Friday

The 2022 NBA Summer League Final matchup is nearly set. Seven contests are on the docket for Friday to close out the initial slate of games in Las Vegas. Once all of those matchups are decided, the two teams at the top of the standings will be awarded a spot in the championship game.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Don Garber
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Darlington Nagbe
Person
Diego Palacios
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Jordan Morris
BBC

Rashford notes improvement under Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United have "improved a lot" in their first few weeks under new boss Erik ten Hag. Speaking before United face Melbourne Victory in friendly action on Friday, Rashford says he's enjoying the opportunity to have a full pre-season and that the team is working hard to make progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy