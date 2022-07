City of Princeton officials decided to continue their upgrades for producing their own water in providing their needs during a meeting Monday night. The decision came following a discussion about the matter with their engineering firm. The city had considered applications for ARPA funding for a project to upgrade their own system or becoming part of the water system that will be supplies by Lake Rathbun. Princeton made the consideration to use Lake Rathbun as a water source because of the lost of the City of Mercer and rural water as customers.

